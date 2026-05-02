Netweb Technologies Q4 results: Revenue leaps 90%, profit after tax jumps to ₹706 million, up 66% YoY — Key highlights

Netweb Technologies, a product and solution provider for companies including AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Samsung, has announced its Q4 results for FY26 today on 2 May. Revenue from Operations stood at ₹7,737 million, growing 86.6% year-on-year showcasing sustained momentum through the year, as per the company filing with the exchanges.

The company called it a “landmark” year, with revenue jumping 90% YoY to ₹21,836 million in FY26. “This record annual performance underscores the strength of our business model and the accelerating demand for high-end computing systems in India,” Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjay Lodha stated in the release.

The Netweb Technologies stock closed up 33.80 points or 0.84%, at ₹4,064.80 on Thursday, 30 April.

Netweb Technologies Q4FY26 results — Key highlights Operating EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹ 966 million.

966 million. Adjusted Operating EBITDA for Q4FY26 was ₹ 1,018 million, up 71.8% YoY, with a margin of 13.2%

1,018 million, up 71.8% YoY, with a margin of 13.2% Operating EBITDA for full year FY26 stood at ₹ 2,848 million.

2,848 million. For the full year, Adjusted Operating EBITDA stood at ₹ 2,901 million, up 82.4% YoY, with a margin of 13.3%

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹ 706 million, representing 65.7% YoY growth with a PAT margin of 9.0%.

706 million, representing 65.7% YoY growth with a PAT margin of 9.0%. For the full year, PAT stood at ₹ 2,058 million, up 80.9% YoY, with a PAT margin of 9.3%.

2,058 million, up 80.9% YoY, with a PAT margin of 9.3%. The companies' customers comprised: Customers: Govt. (54.8%) vs Non-Govt. (45.2%).

View full Image View full Image Netweb Technologies Q4FY26 results

According to Lodha, the defining highlight of FY26 for the company has been performance of its AI Systems segment, which grew 459.6% year-on-year. He added that it contributed 43.4% of Netweb's total operating revenue in FY26. “Our other two core segments, HPC and Private Cloud, continue to exhibit robust demand, reinforcing the breadth and resilience of our technology portfolio,” he added.

Netweb Technologies board recommends dividend Further, the company also informed the exchanges that its board has recommended dividend of ₹3/equity share.

“Reflecting the company's strong financial performance and its commitment to rewarding shareholders while maintaining a prudent balance sheet, the Board has recommended a final Dividend of ₹3 per Equity Share on the face value of ₹2 per share (150% of face value), subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the release said.

It added that the recommendation “reflects the Board's confidence” in Netweb's outlook and its intent to “strike the right balance between rewarding shareholders and remaining well capitalised for the compelling opportunities” ahead.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration at the upcoming AGM, and the Record Date will be announced in due course, the release added.