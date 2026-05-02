Netweb Technologies Q4 results: Revenue leaps 90%, profit after tax jumps to ₹706 million, up 66% YoY — Key highlights

Netweb Technologies, a product and solution provider for companies including AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Samsung, has announced its Q4 results for FY26 today on 2 May. Revenue from Operations stood at ₹7,737 million, growing 86.6% year-on-year showcasing sustained momentum through the year, as per the company filing with the exchanges.
The company called it a “landmark” year, with revenue jumping 90% YoY to ₹21,836 million in FY26. “This record annual performance underscores the strength of our business model and the accelerating demand for high-end computing systems in India,” Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjay Lodha stated in the release.
The Netweb Technologies stock closed up 33.80 points or 0.84%, at ₹4,064.80 on Thursday, 30 April.
According to Lodha, the defining highlight of FY26 for the company has been performance of its AI Systems segment, which grew 459.6% year-on-year. He added that it contributed 43.4% of Netweb's total operating revenue in FY26. “Our other two core segments, HPC and Private Cloud, continue to exhibit robust demand, reinforcing the breadth and resilience of our technology portfolio,” he added.
Further, the company also informed the exchanges that its board has recommended dividend of ₹3/equity share.
“Reflecting the company's strong financial performance and its commitment to rewarding shareholders while maintaining a prudent balance sheet, the Board has recommended a final Dividend of ₹3 per Equity Share on the face value of ₹2 per share (150% of face value), subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the release said.
It added that the recommendation “reflects the Board's confidence” in Netweb's outlook and its intent to “strike the right balance between rewarding shareholders and remaining well capitalised for the compelling opportunities” ahead.
The dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration at the upcoming AGM, and the Record Date will be announced in due course, the release added.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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