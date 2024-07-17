Network 18 Media & Investments Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 164.42% YOY

Network 18 Media & Investments Q1 Results Live : Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 3.03% YoY. The company also witnessed a significant increase in loss by 164.42% YoY.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, there was a growth in revenue by 29.83%, however, the loss also increased by 6.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Network 18 Media & Investments rose by 13.67% q-o-q and increased by 3.04% Y-o-Y.
In terms of operating income, the company saw an increase of 15.79% q-o-q, but a significant decrease by 74.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹-0.99, reflecting a decrease of 167.57% Y-o-Y for Network 18 Media & Investments.
Looking at the company's returns, it delivered -0.97% in the last 1 week, -29.15% in the last 6 months, and -3.85% YTD return.
At present, Network 18 Media & Investments holds a market cap of ₹8793.32 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹135.7 & ₹57.15 respectively.
Network 18 Media & Investments Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3140.92
|2419.28
|+29.83%
|3238.94
|-3.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|870.02
|765.4
|+13.67%
|844.36
|+3.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.74
|69.37
|+0.53%
|40.67
|+71.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|3359.09
|2678.37
|+25.42%
|3364.03
|-0.15%
|Operating Income
|-218.17
|-259.09
|+15.79%
|-125.09
|-74.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-194.13
|-196.85
|+1.38%
|27.46
|-806.96%
|Net Income
|-102.41
|-95.95
|-6.73%
|-38.73
|-164.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.99
|-0.93
|-6.45%
|-0.37
|-167.57%