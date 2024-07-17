Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 164.42% YOY

Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments Q1 Results Live

Network 18 Media & Investments Q1 Results Live : Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 3.03% YoY. The company also witnessed a significant increase in loss by 164.42% YoY.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, there was a growth in revenue by 29.83%, however, the loss also increased by 6.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Network 18 Media & Investments rose by 13.67% q-o-q and increased by 3.04% Y-o-Y.

In terms of operating income, the company saw an increase of 15.79% q-o-q, but a significant decrease by 74.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at -0.99, reflecting a decrease of 167.57% Y-o-Y for Network 18 Media & Investments.

Looking at the company's returns, it delivered -0.97% in the last 1 week, -29.15% in the last 6 months, and -3.85% YTD return.

At present, Network 18 Media & Investments holds a market cap of 8793.32 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 135.7 & 57.15 respectively.

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3140.922419.28+29.83%3238.94-3.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total870.02765.4+13.67%844.36+3.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.7469.37+0.53%40.67+71.48%
Total Operating Expense3359.092678.37+25.42%3364.03-0.15%
Operating Income-218.17-259.09+15.79%-125.09-74.41%
Net Income Before Taxes-194.13-196.85+1.38%27.46-806.96%
Net Income-102.41-95.95-6.73%-38.73-164.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.99-0.93-6.45%-0.37-167.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-102.41Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3140.92Cr

