Network 18 Media & Investments Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 164.42% YOY

Network 18 Media & Investments Q1 Results Live : Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 3.03% YoY. The company also witnessed a significant increase in loss by 164.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, there was a growth in revenue by 29.83%, however, the loss also increased by 6.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Network 18 Media & Investments rose by 13.67% q-o-q and increased by 3.04% Y-o-Y.

In terms of operating income, the company saw an increase of 15.79% q-o-q, but a significant decrease by 74.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹-0.99, reflecting a decrease of 167.57% Y-o-Y for Network 18 Media & Investments.

Looking at the company's returns, it delivered -0.97% in the last 1 week, -29.15% in the last 6 months, and -3.85% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, Network 18 Media & Investments holds a market cap of ₹8793.32 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹135.7 & ₹57.15 respectively.

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3140.92 2419.28 +29.83% 3238.94 -3.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 870.02 765.4 +13.67% 844.36 +3.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.74 69.37 +0.53% 40.67 +71.48% Total Operating Expense 3359.09 2678.37 +25.42% 3364.03 -0.15% Operating Income -218.17 -259.09 +15.79% -125.09 -74.41% Net Income Before Taxes -194.13 -196.85 +1.38% 27.46 -806.96% Net Income -102.41 -95.95 -6.73% -38.73 -164.42% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.99 -0.93 -6.45% -0.37 -167.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-102.41Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3140.92Cr

