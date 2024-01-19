Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 656.25% YoY

Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.15% & the loss increased by 656.25% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.92% and the loss decreased by 4.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.75% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 21.87% q-o-q & decreased by 564.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.56 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 700% Y-o-Y.

Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered 8.63% return in the last 1 week, 117.98% return in the last 6 months, and 48.48% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of ₹13578.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹135 & ₹45 respectively.

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1773.73 1865.5 -4.92% 1850.49 -4.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 728.64 718.04 +1.48% 663.91 +9.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 43.23 56.79 -23.88% 34.07 +26.89% Total Operating Expense 1988.67 2140.61 -7.1% 1882.86 +5.62% Operating Income -214.94 -275.11 +21.87% -32.37 -564.01% Net Income Before Taxes -101.89 -117.71 +13.44% -4.67 -2081.8% Net Income -58.08 -60.99 +4.77% -7.68 -656.25% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.56 -0.59 +5.08% -0.07 -700%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-58.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1773.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!