Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 656.25% YoY

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.15% YoY & loss increased by 656.25% YoY

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live

Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.15% & the loss increased by 656.25% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.92% and the loss decreased by 4.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.87% q-o-q & decreased by 564.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.56 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 700% Y-o-Y.

Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered 8.63% return in the last 1 week, 117.98% return in the last 6 months, and 48.48% YTD return.

Currently, Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of 13578.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 135 & 45 respectively.

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1773.731865.5-4.92%1850.49-4.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total728.64718.04+1.48%663.91+9.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.2356.79-23.88%34.07+26.89%
Total Operating Expense1988.672140.61-7.1%1882.86+5.62%
Operating Income-214.94-275.11+21.87%-32.37-564.01%
Net Income Before Taxes-101.89-117.71+13.44%-4.67-2081.8%
Net Income-58.08-60.99+4.77%-7.68-656.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.56-0.59+5.08%-0.07-700%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-58.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1773.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

