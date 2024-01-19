Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 656.25% YoY

Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.15% & the loss increased by 656.25% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.92% and the loss decreased by 4.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.87% q-o-q & decreased by 564.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.56 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 700% Y-o-Y.
Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered 8.63% return in the last 1 week, 117.98% return in the last 6 months, and 48.48% YTD return.
Currently, Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of ₹13578.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹135 & ₹45 respectively.
Network 18 Media & Investments Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1773.73
|1865.5
|-4.92%
|1850.49
|-4.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|728.64
|718.04
|+1.48%
|663.91
|+9.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|43.23
|56.79
|-23.88%
|34.07
|+26.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|1988.67
|2140.61
|-7.1%
|1882.86
|+5.62%
|Operating Income
|-214.94
|-275.11
|+21.87%
|-32.37
|-564.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-101.89
|-117.71
|+13.44%
|-4.67
|-2081.8%
|Net Income
|-58.08
|-60.99
|+4.77%
|-7.68
|-656.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.56
|-0.59
|+5.08%
|-0.07
|-700%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-58.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1773.73Cr
