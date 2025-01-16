Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 2371.5% YOY, loss at ₹1435.45 crore and revenue at ₹1360.5 crore

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025:Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 23.3% & the loss increased by 2371.5% YoY. Loss at ₹1435.45 crore and revenue at ₹1360.5 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.46% and the loss increased by 1397.76%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.92% q-o-q & decreased by 16.59% Y-o-Y.
Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results
The operating income was down by 504.65% q-o-q & decreased by 597.49% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-4.86 for Q3 which decreased by 767.86% Y-o-Y.
Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered -16.53% return in the last 1 week, -31.81% return in last 6 months and -20.08% YTD return.
Currently, the Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of ₹8814.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹135.7 & ₹56.84 respectively.
Network 18 Media & Investments Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1360.5
|1825.18
|-25.46%
|1773.73
|-23.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|607.78
|843.16
|-27.92%
|728.64
|-16.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.94
|68.56
|-24.24%
|43.23
|+20.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|2859.68
|2073.12
|+37.94%
|1988.67
|+43.8%
|Operating Income
|-1499.18
|-247.94
|-504.65%
|-214.94
|-597.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1400.05
|-147.81
|-847.2%
|-101.89
|-1274.08%
|Net Income
|-1435.45
|-95.84
|-1397.76%
|-58.08
|-2371.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.86
|-0.92
|-428.26%
|-0.56
|-767.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1435.45Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹1360.5Cr
