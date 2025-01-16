Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 2371.5% YOY, loss at 1435.45 crore and revenue at 1360.5 crore

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 2371.5% YOY, loss at ₹1435.45 crore and revenue at ₹1360.5 crore

Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 23.3% YoY & loss increased by 2371.5% YoY, loss at 1435.45 crore and revenue at 1360.5 crore

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025:Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 23.3% & the loss increased by 2371.5% YoY. Loss at 1435.45 crore and revenue at 1360.5 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.46% and the loss increased by 1397.76%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.92% q-o-q & decreased by 16.59% Y-o-Y.

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 504.65% q-o-q & decreased by 597.49% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -4.86 for Q3 which decreased by 767.86% Y-o-Y.

Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered -16.53% return in the last 1 week, -31.81% return in last 6 months and -20.08% YTD return.

Currently, the Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of 8814.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 135.7 & 56.84 respectively.

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1360.51825.18-25.46%1773.73-23.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total607.78843.16-27.92%728.64-16.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.9468.56-24.24%43.23+20.15%
Total Operating Expense2859.682073.12+37.94%1988.67+43.8%
Operating Income-1499.18-247.94-504.65%-214.94-597.49%
Net Income Before Taxes-1400.05-147.81-847.2%-101.89-1274.08%
Net Income-1435.45-95.84-1397.76%-58.08-2371.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.86-0.92-428.26%-0.56-767.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1435.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1360.5Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

