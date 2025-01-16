Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 2371.5% YOY, loss at ₹1435.45 crore and revenue at ₹1360.5 crore

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 23.3% YoY & loss increased by 2371.5% YoY, loss at ₹ 1435.45 crore and revenue at ₹ 1360.5 crore

Network 18 Media & Investments Q3 Results 2025:Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 23.3% & the loss increased by 2371.5% YoY. Loss at ₹1435.45 crore and revenue at ₹1360.5 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.46% and the loss increased by 1397.76%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.92% q-o-q & decreased by 16.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 504.65% q-o-q & decreased by 597.49% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-4.86 for Q3 which decreased by 767.86% Y-o-Y.

Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered -16.53% return in the last 1 week, -31.81% return in last 6 months and -20.08% YTD return.

Currently, the Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of ₹8814.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹135.7 & ₹56.84 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1360.5 1825.18 -25.46% 1773.73 -23.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 607.78 843.16 -27.92% 728.64 -16.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.94 68.56 -24.24% 43.23 +20.15% Total Operating Expense 2859.68 2073.12 +37.94% 1988.67 +43.8% Operating Income -1499.18 -247.94 -504.65% -214.94 -597.49% Net Income Before Taxes -1400.05 -147.81 -847.2% -101.89 -1274.08% Net Income -1435.45 -95.84 -1397.76% -58.08 -2371.5% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.86 -0.92 -428.26% -0.56 -767.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1435.45Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹1360.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.