Network 18 Media & Investments Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 160.88% YOY

Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 63.06% & the loss increased by 160.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.4% and the loss increased by 65.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.05% q-o-q & increased by 15.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.54% q-o-q & decreased by 1336.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.93 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 169.11% Y-o-Y.

Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered 0.06% return in the last 1 week, 14.96% return in last 6 months and 2.46% YTD return.

Currently the Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of ₹9370.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹135.7 & ₹53.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2419.28 1773.73 +36.4% 1483.72 +63.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 765.4 728.64 +5.05% 662.31 +15.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.37 43.23 +60.47% 36.24 +91.42% Total Operating Expense 2678.37 1988.67 +34.68% 1462.77 +83.1% Operating Income -259.09 -214.94 -20.54% 20.95 -1336.71% Net Income Before Taxes -196.85 -101.89 -93.2% -22.8 -763.38% Net Income -95.95 -58.08 -65.2% -36.78 -160.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.93 -0.56 -66.07% -0.35 -169.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-95.95Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2419.28Cr

