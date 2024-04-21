Network 18 Media & Investments Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 160.88% YOY

Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 63.06% & the loss increased by 160.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.4% and the loss increased by 65.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.05% q-o-q & increased by 15.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 20.54% q-o-q & decreased by 1336.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.93 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 169.11% Y-o-Y.
Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered 0.06% return in the last 1 week, 14.96% return in last 6 months and 2.46% YTD return.
Currently the Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of ₹9370.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹135.7 & ₹53.5 respectively.
Network 18 Media & Investments Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2419.28
|1773.73
|+36.4%
|1483.72
|+63.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|765.4
|728.64
|+5.05%
|662.31
|+15.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.37
|43.23
|+60.47%
|36.24
|+91.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|2678.37
|1988.67
|+34.68%
|1462.77
|+83.1%
|Operating Income
|-259.09
|-214.94
|-20.54%
|20.95
|-1336.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-196.85
|-101.89
|-93.2%
|-22.8
|-763.38%
|Net Income
|-95.95
|-58.08
|-65.2%
|-36.78
|-160.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.93
|-0.56
|-66.07%
|-0.35
|-169.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-95.95Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2419.28Cr
