Network 18 Media & Investments Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 160.88% YOY

Network 18 Media & Investments Q4 FY24 Results Live

Network 18 Media & Investments declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 63.06% & the loss increased by 160.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.4% and the loss increased by 65.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.05% q-o-q & increased by 15.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.54% q-o-q & decreased by 1336.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.93 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 169.11% Y-o-Y.

Network 18 Media & Investments has delivered 0.06% return in the last 1 week, 14.96% return in last 6 months and 2.46% YTD return.

Currently the Network 18 Media & Investments has a market cap of 9370.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 135.7 & 53.5 respectively.

Network 18 Media & Investments Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2419.281773.73+36.4%1483.72+63.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total765.4728.64+5.05%662.31+15.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.3743.23+60.47%36.24+91.42%
Total Operating Expense2678.371988.67+34.68%1462.77+83.1%
Operating Income-259.09-214.94-20.54%20.95-1336.71%
Net Income Before Taxes-196.85-101.89-93.2%-22.8-763.38%
Net Income-95.95-58.08-65.2%-36.78-160.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.93-0.56-66.07%-0.35-169.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-95.95Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2419.28Cr

