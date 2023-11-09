Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 132.06% YOY
Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 42.23% YoY & profit increased by 132.06% YoY
Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 42.23% YoY & profit increased by 132.06% YoY
Neuland Laboratories declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 42.23% & the profit increased by 132.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.08% and the profit increased by 44.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.15% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.57% q-o-q & increased by 119.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹69.56 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 132.1% Y-o-Y.
Neuland Laboratories has delivered 28.02% return in the last 1 week, 133.44% return in last 6 months and 196.22% YTD return.
Currently the Neuland Laboratories has a market cap of ₹6335.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4994 & ₹1318.1 respectively.
As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Neuland Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|417.75
|362.99
|+15.08%
|293.71
|+42.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.96
|59.89
|+15.15%
|52.33
|+31.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.51
|13.59
|+6.79%
|13.17
|+10.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|294.77
|279.66
|+5.4%
|237.58
|+24.07%
|Operating Income
|122.98
|83.33
|+47.57%
|56.12
|+119.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|121.59
|83.16
|+46.22%
|53.19
|+128.61%
|Net Income
|89.25
|61.88
|+44.23%
|38.46
|+132.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|69.56
|48.23
|+44.23%
|29.97
|+132.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹89.25Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹417.75Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.