Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 132.06% YOY

Livemint

Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 42.23% YoY & profit increased by 132.06% YoY

Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 Results

Neuland Laboratories declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 42.23% & the profit increased by 132.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.08% and the profit increased by 44.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.15% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.57% q-o-q & increased by 119.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 69.56 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 132.1% Y-o-Y.

Neuland Laboratories has delivered 28.02% return in the last 1 week, 133.44% return in last 6 months and 196.22% YTD return.

Currently the Neuland Laboratories has a market cap of 6335.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4994 & 1318.1 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Neuland Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue417.75362.99+15.08%293.71+42.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.9659.89+15.15%52.33+31.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.5113.59+6.79%13.17+10.14%
Total Operating Expense294.77279.66+5.4%237.58+24.07%
Operating Income122.9883.33+47.57%56.12+119.12%
Net Income Before Taxes121.5983.16+46.22%53.19+128.61%
Net Income89.2561.88+44.23%38.46+132.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS69.5648.23+44.23%29.97+132.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹89.25Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹417.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM IST
