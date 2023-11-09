Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 132.06% YOY

Neuland Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 42.23% YoY & profit increased by 132.06% YoY

Neuland Laboratories declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 42.23% & the profit increased by 132.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.08% and the profit increased by 44.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.15% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.57% q-o-q & increased by 119.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹69.56 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 132.1% Y-o-Y.

Neuland Laboratories has delivered 28.02% return in the last 1 week, 133.44% return in last 6 months and 196.22% YTD return.

Currently the Neuland Laboratories has a market cap of ₹6335.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4994 & ₹1318.1 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Neuland Laboratories Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 417.75 362.99 +15.08% 293.71 +42.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.96 59.89 +15.15% 52.33 +31.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.51 13.59 +6.79% 13.17 +10.14% Total Operating Expense 294.77 279.66 +5.4% 237.58 +24.07% Operating Income 122.98 83.33 +47.57% 56.12 +119.12% Net Income Before Taxes 121.59 83.16 +46.22% 53.19 +128.61% Net Income 89.25 61.88 +44.23% 38.46 +132.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 69.56 48.23 +44.23% 29.97 +132.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹89.25Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹417.75Cr

