Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.2% YoY

Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live : Neuland Laboratories declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 25.59% year-over-year, while profit saw a staggering drop of 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the year-over-year decline, Neuland's revenue also fell by 29.29% when compared to the previous quarter, with profit decreasing by 66.44%. This sharp decline raises concerns among investors about the company's performance in a competitive market.

Despite a reduction in expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were down by 13.77% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 8.54% year-over-year. However, this was not enough to offset the drop in revenue and profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income for Q2 also witnessed a considerable decline, down by 63.86% quarter-over-quarter and 62.47% year-over-year. This trend indicates ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹25.6, reflecting a 63.2% decrease from the previous year. This reduction further highlights the pressures faced by Neuland Laboratories as it navigates a difficult economic landscape.

On a more positive note, Neuland Laboratories has delivered a return of 2.43% over the past week, with an impressive 89.94% return over the last six months and a remarkable 167.7% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience in the long term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Neuland Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹18,173.86 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹16,524.95 and a low of ₹4,718, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of November 7, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation reflects a Strong Buy as of this date, suggesting some optimism among analysts despite the recent downturn in results.

Neuland Laboratories Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 310.84 439.6 -29.29% 417.75 -25.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.07 73.14 -13.77% 68.96 -8.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.07 16.28 -1.26% 14.51 +10.8% Total Operating Expense 264.69 311.9 -15.14% 294.77 -10.2% Operating Income 46.15 127.71 -63.86% 122.98 -62.47% Net Income Before Taxes 49.42 129.84 -61.94% 121.59 -59.35% Net Income 32.84 97.87 -66.44% 89.25 -63.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.6 64.16 -60.1% 69.56 -63.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.84Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹310.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}