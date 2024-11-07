Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.2% YoY

Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.2% YoY

Livemint

Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 25.59% YoY & profit decreased by 63.2% YoY.

Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live

Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live : Neuland Laboratories declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 25.59% year-over-year, while profit saw a staggering drop of 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In addition to the year-over-year decline, Neuland's revenue also fell by 29.29% when compared to the previous quarter, with profit decreasing by 66.44%. This sharp decline raises concerns among investors about the company's performance in a competitive market.

Despite a reduction in expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were down by 13.77% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 8.54% year-over-year. However, this was not enough to offset the drop in revenue and profit.

The operating income for Q2 also witnessed a considerable decline, down by 63.86% quarter-over-quarter and 62.47% year-over-year. This trend indicates ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 25.6, reflecting a 63.2% decrease from the previous year. This reduction further highlights the pressures faced by Neuland Laboratories as it navigates a difficult economic landscape.

On a more positive note, Neuland Laboratories has delivered a return of 2.43% over the past week, with an impressive 89.94% return over the last six months and a remarkable 167.7% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience in the long term.

Currently, Neuland Laboratories has a market capitalization of 18,173.86 Crore, with a 52-week high of 16,524.95 and a low of 4,718, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of November 7, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation reflects a Strong Buy as of this date, suggesting some optimism among analysts despite the recent downturn in results.

Neuland Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue310.84439.6-29.29%417.75-25.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.0773.14-13.77%68.96-8.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.0716.28-1.26%14.51+10.8%
Total Operating Expense264.69311.9-15.14%294.77-10.2%
Operating Income46.15127.71-63.86%122.98-62.47%
Net Income Before Taxes49.42129.84-61.94%121.59-59.35%
Net Income32.8497.87-66.44%89.25-63.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.664.16-60.1%69.56-63.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.84Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹310.84Cr

