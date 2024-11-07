Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.2% YoY

Neuland Laboratories Q2 Results Live : Neuland Laboratories declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 25.59% year-over-year, while profit saw a staggering drop of 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In addition to the year-over-year decline, Neuland's revenue also fell by 29.29% when compared to the previous quarter, with profit decreasing by 66.44%. This sharp decline raises concerns among investors about the company's performance in a competitive market.
Despite a reduction in expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were down by 13.77% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 8.54% year-over-year. However, this was not enough to offset the drop in revenue and profit.
The operating income for Q2 also witnessed a considerable decline, down by 63.86% quarter-over-quarter and 62.47% year-over-year. This trend indicates ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹25.6, reflecting a 63.2% decrease from the previous year. This reduction further highlights the pressures faced by Neuland Laboratories as it navigates a difficult economic landscape.
On a more positive note, Neuland Laboratories has delivered a return of 2.43% over the past week, with an impressive 89.94% return over the last six months and a remarkable 167.7% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience in the long term.
Currently, Neuland Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹18,173.86 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹16,524.95 and a low of ₹4,718, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.
As of November 7, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation reflects a Strong Buy as of this date, suggesting some optimism among analysts despite the recent downturn in results.
Neuland Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|310.84
|439.6
|-29.29%
|417.75
|-25.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.07
|73.14
|-13.77%
|68.96
|-8.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.07
|16.28
|-1.26%
|14.51
|+10.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|264.69
|311.9
|-15.14%
|294.77
|-10.2%
|Operating Income
|46.15
|127.71
|-63.86%
|122.98
|-62.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|49.42
|129.84
|-61.94%
|121.59
|-59.35%
|Net Income
|32.84
|97.87
|-66.44%
|89.25
|-63.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.6
|64.16
|-60.1%
|69.56
|-63.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.84Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹310.84Cr
