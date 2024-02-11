Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 166.43% YoY

Neuland Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 45.9% & the profit increased by 166.43% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.97% and the profit decreased by 8.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 27.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.71% q-o-q & increased by 160.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹63.44 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 166.44% Y-o-Y.
Neuland Laboratories has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 62.78% return in the last 6 months, and 23.36% YTD return.
Currently, Neuland Laboratories has a market cap of ₹8374.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6688 & ₹1362.65 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Neuland Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|392.83
|417.75
|-5.97%
|269.25
|+45.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|65.73
|68.96
|-4.69%
|51.62
|+27.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.14
|14.51
|+4.38%
|13.34
|+13.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|286.71
|294.77
|-2.74%
|228.5
|+25.47%
|Operating Income
|106.12
|122.98
|-13.71%
|40.75
|+160.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|104.48
|121.59
|-14.07%
|38.94
|+168.35%
|Net Income
|81.39
|89.25
|-8.8%
|30.55
|+166.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|63.44
|69.56
|-8.8%
|23.81
|+166.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹81.39Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹392.83Cr
