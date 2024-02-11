Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 166.43% YoY

Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 166.43% YoY

Livemint

Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 45.9% YoY & profit increased by 166.43% YoY

Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

Neuland Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 45.9% & the profit increased by 166.43% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.97% and the profit decreased by 8.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 27.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.71% q-o-q & increased by 160.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 63.44 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 166.44% Y-o-Y.

Neuland Laboratories has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 62.78% return in the last 6 months, and 23.36% YTD return.

Currently, Neuland Laboratories has a market cap of 8374.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 6688 & 1362.65 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Neuland Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue392.83417.75-5.97%269.25+45.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total65.7368.96-4.69%51.62+27.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.1414.51+4.38%13.34+13.55%
Total Operating Expense286.71294.77-2.74%228.5+25.47%
Operating Income106.12122.98-13.71%40.75+160.44%
Net Income Before Taxes104.48121.59-14.07%38.94+168.35%
Net Income81.3989.25-8.8%30.55+166.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS63.4469.56-8.8%23.81+166.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹81.39Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹392.83Cr

