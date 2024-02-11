Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 166.43% YoY

Neuland Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 45.9% & the profit increased by 166.43% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.97% and the profit decreased by 8.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 27.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.71% q-o-q & increased by 160.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹63.44 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 166.44% Y-o-Y.

Neuland Laboratories has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 62.78% return in the last 6 months, and 23.36% YTD return.

Currently, Neuland Laboratories has a market cap of ₹8374.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6688 & ₹1362.65 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Neuland Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 392.83 417.75 -5.97% 269.25 +45.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 65.73 68.96 -4.69% 51.62 +27.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.14 14.51 +4.38% 13.34 +13.55% Total Operating Expense 286.71 294.77 -2.74% 228.5 +25.47% Operating Income 106.12 122.98 -13.71% 40.75 +160.44% Net Income Before Taxes 104.48 121.59 -14.07% 38.94 +168.35% Net Income 81.39 89.25 -8.8% 30.55 +166.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 63.44 69.56 -8.8% 23.81 +166.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹81.39Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹392.83Cr

