New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 475.03% YOY

New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : New Delhi Television declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 34.19% & the loss increased by 475.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.83% and the loss increased by 452.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 45.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 162.37% q-o-q & decreased by 308.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-7.25 for Q1 which decreased by 475.4% Y-o-Y.

New Delhi Television has delivered 4.26% return in the last 1 week, -19.97% return in last 6 months and -15.72% YTD return.

Currently the New Delhi Television has a market cap of ₹1425.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹307.85 & ₹186.05 respectively.

New Delhi Television Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 93.92 106.52 -11.83% 69.99 +34.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.03 82.49 +3.08% 58.48 +45.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.32 2.65 -12.45% 2.22 +4.5% Total Operating Expense 141.75 124.75 +13.63% 81.7 +73.5% Operating Income -47.83 -18.23 -162.37% -11.71 -308.45% Net Income Before Taxes -47.02 -8.62 -445.48% -7.08 -564.12% Net Income -46.75 -8.46 -452.6% -8.13 -475.03% Diluted Normalized EPS -7.25 -1.31 -453.44% -1.26 -475.4%