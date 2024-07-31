New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 475.03% YOY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : New Delhi Television declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 34.19% & the loss increased by 475.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.83% and the loss increased by 452.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 45.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 162.37% q-o-q & decreased by 308.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -7.25 for Q1 which decreased by 475.4% Y-o-Y.

New Delhi Television has delivered 4.26% return in the last 1 week, -19.97% return in last 6 months and -15.72% YTD return.

Currently the New Delhi Television has a market cap of 1425.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 307.85 & 186.05 respectively.

New Delhi Television Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue93.92106.52-11.83%69.99+34.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.0382.49+3.08%58.48+45.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.322.65-12.45%2.22+4.5%
Total Operating Expense141.75124.75+13.63%81.7+73.5%
Operating Income-47.83-18.23-162.37%-11.71-308.45%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.02-8.62-445.48%-7.08-564.12%
Net Income-46.75-8.46-452.6%-8.13-475.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.25-1.31-453.44%-1.26-475.4%
FAQs
₹-46.75Cr
₹93.92Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
