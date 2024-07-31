New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 475.03% YOY

New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : New Delhi Television declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 34.19% & the loss increased by 475.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.83% and the loss increased by 452.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 45.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 162.37% q-o-q & decreased by 308.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-7.25 for Q1 which decreased by 475.4% Y-o-Y.
New Delhi Television has delivered 4.26% return in the last 1 week, -19.97% return in last 6 months and -15.72% YTD return.
Currently the New Delhi Television has a market cap of ₹1425.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹307.85 & ₹186.05 respectively.
New Delhi Television Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|93.92
|106.52
|-11.83%
|69.99
|+34.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.03
|82.49
|+3.08%
|58.48
|+45.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.32
|2.65
|-12.45%
|2.22
|+4.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|141.75
|124.75
|+13.63%
|81.7
|+73.5%
|Operating Income
|-47.83
|-18.23
|-162.37%
|-11.71
|-308.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.02
|-8.62
|-445.48%
|-7.08
|-564.12%
|Net Income
|-46.75
|-8.46
|-452.6%
|-8.13
|-475.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-7.25
|-1.31
|-453.44%
|-1.26
|-475.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-46.75Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹93.92Cr
