Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 475.03% YOY

New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 475.03% YOY

Livemint

New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.19% YoY & loss increased by 475.03% YoY

New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live

New Delhi Television Q1 Results Live : New Delhi Television declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 34.19% & the loss increased by 475.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.83% and the loss increased by 452.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 45.4% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 162.37% q-o-q & decreased by 308.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -7.25 for Q1 which decreased by 475.4% Y-o-Y.

New Delhi Television has delivered 4.26% return in the last 1 week, -19.97% return in last 6 months and -15.72% YTD return.

Currently the New Delhi Television has a market cap of 1425.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 307.85 & 186.05 respectively.

New Delhi Television Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue93.92106.52-11.83%69.99+34.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.0382.49+3.08%58.48+45.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.322.65-12.45%2.22+4.5%
Total Operating Expense141.75124.75+13.63%81.7+73.5%
Operating Income-47.83-18.23-162.37%-11.71-308.45%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.02-8.62-445.48%-7.08-564.12%
Net Income-46.75-8.46-452.6%-8.13-475.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.25-1.31-453.44%-1.26-475.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-46.75Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹93.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.