New Delhi Television Q2 results: loss at ₹46.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.71% YoY

New Delhi Television Q2 Results Live : New Delhi Television (NDTV) declared its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, reporting a significant loss of ₹46.75 crore. The company's topline revenue saw a decrease of 1.71% year-on-year, compared to a profit of ₹5.91 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NDTV's revenue remained stagnant, showing no decline. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 31.52% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.

The operating income also reflected a concerning trend, decreasing by a staggering 2044.31% year-on-year, while remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. This decline has raised alarms among investors and analysts alike.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹-7.25, marking a dramatic decrease of 888.04% year-on-year. This negative EPS highlights the company's struggle in maintaining profitability amidst challenging market conditions.

Over the past week, NDTV has delivered a return of -5.08%, and the stock has seen a significant drop of -29.54% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock is down by 36.99%, raising concerns about its future performance.

Currently, New Delhi Television boasts a market capitalization of ₹1065.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹307.85 and a low of ₹162, reflecting the volatility and challenges the company is facing in the competitive media landscape.

New Delhi Television Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 93.92 93.92 -0% 95.55 -1.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.03 85.03 -0% 64.65 +31.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.32 2.32 -0% 2.26 +2.65% Total Operating Expense 141.75 141.75 -0% 93.09 +52.27% Operating Income -47.83 -47.83 -0% 2.46 -2044.31% Net Income Before Taxes -47.02 -47.02 -0% 5.62 -936.65% Net Income -46.75 -46.75 -0% 5.91 -891.03% Diluted Normalized EPS -7.25 -7.25 -0% 0.92 -888.04%