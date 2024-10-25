New Delhi Television Q2 results: loss at ₹46.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.71% YoY

Published25 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
New Delhi Television Q2 Results Live : New Delhi Television (NDTV) declared its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, reporting a significant loss of 46.75 crore. The company's topline revenue saw a decrease of 1.71% year-on-year, compared to a profit of 5.91 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NDTV's revenue remained stagnant, showing no decline. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 31.52% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.

The operating income also reflected a concerning trend, decreasing by a staggering 2044.31% year-on-year, while remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. This decline has raised alarms among investors and analysts alike.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at -7.25, marking a dramatic decrease of 888.04% year-on-year. This negative EPS highlights the company's struggle in maintaining profitability amidst challenging market conditions.

Over the past week, NDTV has delivered a return of -5.08%, and the stock has seen a significant drop of -29.54% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock is down by 36.99%, raising concerns about its future performance.

Currently, New Delhi Television boasts a market capitalization of 1065.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 307.85 and a low of 162, reflecting the volatility and challenges the company is facing in the competitive media landscape.

New Delhi Television Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue93.9293.92-0%95.55-1.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.0385.03-0%64.65+31.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.322.32-0%2.26+2.65%
Total Operating Expense141.75141.75-0%93.09+52.27%
Operating Income-47.83-47.83-0%2.46-2044.31%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.02-47.02-0%5.62-936.65%
Net Income-46.75-46.75-0%5.91-891.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.25-7.25-0%0.92-888.04%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

