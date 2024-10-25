New Delhi Television Q2 results: loss at ₹46.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.71% YoY

New Delhi Television Q2 Results Live : New Delhi Television (NDTV) declared its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, reporting a significant loss of ₹46.75 crore. The company's topline revenue saw a decrease of 1.71% year-on-year, compared to a profit of ₹5.91 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, NDTV's revenue remained stagnant, showing no decline. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 31.52% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.
The operating income also reflected a concerning trend, decreasing by a staggering 2044.31% year-on-year, while remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. This decline has raised alarms among investors and analysts alike.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹-7.25, marking a dramatic decrease of 888.04% year-on-year. This negative EPS highlights the company's struggle in maintaining profitability amidst challenging market conditions.
Over the past week, NDTV has delivered a return of -5.08%, and the stock has seen a significant drop of -29.54% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock is down by 36.99%, raising concerns about its future performance.
Currently, New Delhi Television boasts a market capitalization of ₹1065.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹307.85 and a low of ₹162, reflecting the volatility and challenges the company is facing in the competitive media landscape.
New Delhi Television Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|93.92
|93.92
|-0%
|95.55
|-1.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.03
|85.03
|-0%
|64.65
|+31.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.32
|2.32
|-0%
|2.26
|+2.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|141.75
|141.75
|-0%
|93.09
|+52.27%
|Operating Income
|-47.83
|-47.83
|-0%
|2.46
|-2044.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.02
|-47.02
|-0%
|5.62
|-936.65%
|Net Income
|-46.75
|-46.75
|-0%
|5.91
|-891.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-7.25
|-7.25
|-0%
|0.92
|-888.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-46.75Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹93.92Cr
