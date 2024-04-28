New Delhi Television Q4 results : loss at ₹8.46Cr, Revenue increased by 59.1% YoY

New Delhi Television Q4 Results Live : New Delhi Television declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 59.1% & the loss came at ₹8.46cr.
It is noteworthy that New Delhi Television had declared a profit of ₹0.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.32% q-o-q & increased by 46.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 67.25% q-o-q & decreased by 204.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.31 for Q4 which decreased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.
New Delhi Television has delivered 8.06% return in the last 1 week, 21.27% return in the last 6 months, and -10.58% YTD return.
Currently, New Delhi Television has a market cap of ₹1512.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹307.85 & ₹170.25 respectively.
New Delhi Television Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.52
|97.95
|+8.75%
|66.95
|+59.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.49
|69.72
|+18.32%
|56.26
|+46.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.65
|2.35
|+12.77%
|3
|-11.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|124.75
|108.85
|+14.61%
|72.94
|+71.03%
|Operating Income
|-18.23
|-10.9
|-67.25%
|-5.99
|-204.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-8.62
|-9.98
|+13.63%
|-3.51
|-145.3%
|Net Income
|-8.46
|-9.55
|+11.41%
|0.58
|-1556.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.31
|-1.48
|+11.49%
|-1.1
|-19.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-8.46Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹106.52Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!