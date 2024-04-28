New Delhi Television Q4 results : loss at ₹8.46Cr, Revenue increased by 59.1% YoY

New Delhi Television Q4 results : Revenue increased by 59.1% YoY & loss at ₹ 8.46Cr

New Delhi Television Q4 Results Live : New Delhi Television declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 59.1% & the loss came at ₹8.46cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that New Delhi Television had declared a profit of ₹0.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.32% q-o-q & increased by 46.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.25% q-o-q & decreased by 204.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.31 for Q4 which decreased by 19.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi Television has delivered 8.06% return in the last 1 week, 21.27% return in the last 6 months, and -10.58% YTD return.

Currently, New Delhi Television has a market cap of ₹1512.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹307.85 & ₹170.25 respectively.

New Delhi Television Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.52 97.95 +8.75% 66.95 +59.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.49 69.72 +18.32% 56.26 +46.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.65 2.35 +12.77% 3 -11.67% Total Operating Expense 124.75 108.85 +14.61% 72.94 +71.03% Operating Income -18.23 -10.9 -67.25% -5.99 -204.39% Net Income Before Taxes -8.62 -9.98 +13.63% -3.51 -145.3% Net Income -8.46 -9.55 +11.41% 0.58 -1556.11% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.31 -1.48 +11.49% -1.1 -19.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-8.46Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹106.52Cr

