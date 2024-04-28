Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  New Delhi Television Q4 results : loss at 8.46Cr, Revenue increased by 59.1% YoY

New Delhi Television Q4 results : loss at ₹8.46Cr, Revenue increased by 59.1% YoY

Livemint

New Delhi Television Q4 results : Revenue increased by 59.1% YoY & loss at 8.46Cr

New Delhi Television Q4 Results Live

New Delhi Television Q4 Results Live : New Delhi Television declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 59.1% & the loss came at 8.46cr.

It is noteworthy that New Delhi Television had declared a profit of 0.58cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.32% q-o-q & increased by 46.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.25% q-o-q & decreased by 204.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.31 for Q4 which decreased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.

New Delhi Television has delivered 8.06% return in the last 1 week, 21.27% return in the last 6 months, and -10.58% YTD return.

Currently, New Delhi Television has a market cap of 1512.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 307.85 & 170.25 respectively.

New Delhi Television Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.5297.95+8.75%66.95+59.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.4969.72+18.32%56.26+46.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.652.35+12.77%3-11.67%
Total Operating Expense124.75108.85+14.61%72.94+71.03%
Operating Income-18.23-10.9-67.25%-5.99-204.39%
Net Income Before Taxes-8.62-9.98+13.63%-3.51-145.3%
Net Income-8.46-9.55+11.41%0.58-1556.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.31-1.48+11.49%-1.1-19.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-8.46Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.