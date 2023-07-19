Newgen Q1 Results: PAT rises by 57% to ₹30.2 crore; revenue jumps by 34%2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Newgen Q1 Results: The company witnessed a 34% jump as it reached ₹264.2 crore during the Q1FY24
Newgen Software Technologies released its Q1FY24 results on Wednesday. The company posted a net consolidated profit of ₹30.2 crore which was 57% higher than the corresponding quarter in the fiscal year 2022-23. In terms of revenue, Newgen Software Technologies witnessed a 34% jump as it reached ₹264.2 crore during Q1FY24.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×