Newgen Q1 Results: PAT rises by 57% to 30.2 crore; revenue jumps by 34%

Witnessing immense opportunities: CMD

“Continuing the strong momentum, Q1 witnessed robust growth across all geographies. The Company witnessed the highest quarterly YoY revenue growth rate. We are witnessing immense opportunities for digital journeys across the financial services sector as well as new requirements for automation at scale. The launch of the recent version of the Newgen ONE platform further shows our commitment to this direction. We are embedding AI and generative AI capabilities in our platforms, redefining the future enterprise automation," Chairman and Managing Director Diwakar Nigam said.