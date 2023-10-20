Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 59.3% YOY

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 59.3% YOY

Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.68% YoY & profit increased by 59.3% YoY

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 Results

Newgen Software Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 29.68% & the profit increased by 59.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.52% and the profit increased by 58.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.5% q-o-q & increased by 22.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.12% q-o-q & increased by 60.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 55.2% Y-o-Y.

Newgen Software Technologies has delivered 22.62% return in the last 1 week, 142.52% return in last 6 months and 210.19% YTD return.

Currently the Newgen Software Technologies has a market cap of 7804.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1175 & 299.95 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Newgen Software Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue293.24251.67+16.52%226.12+29.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total156.62144.35+8.5%127.75+22.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.866.82+0.47%6.1+12.45%
Total Operating Expense242.85226.37+7.28%194.64+24.77%
Operating Income50.3925.3+99.12%31.48+60.06%
Net Income Before Taxes58.636.61+60.08%36.91+58.78%
Net Income47.7930.2+58.22%30+59.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.724.25+58.12%4.33+55.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹47.79Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹293.24Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
