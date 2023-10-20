Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 59.3% YOY

Newgen Software Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 29.68% & the profit increased by 59.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.52% and the profit increased by 58.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.5% q-o-q & increased by 22.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.12% q-o-q & increased by 60.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 55.2% Y-o-Y.

Newgen Software Technologies has delivered 22.62% return in the last 1 week, 142.52% return in last 6 months and 210.19% YTD return.

Currently the Newgen Software Technologies has a market cap of ₹7804.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1175 & ₹299.95 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Newgen Software Technologies Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 293.24 251.67 +16.52% 226.12 +29.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 156.62 144.35 +8.5% 127.75 +22.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.86 6.82 +0.47% 6.1 +12.45% Total Operating Expense 242.85 226.37 +7.28% 194.64 +24.77% Operating Income 50.39 25.3 +99.12% 31.48 +60.06% Net Income Before Taxes 58.6 36.61 +60.08% 36.91 +58.78% Net Income 47.79 30.2 +58.22% 30 +59.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.72 4.25 +58.12% 4.33 +55.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹47.79Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹293.24Cr

