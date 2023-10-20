Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 59.3% YOY
Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.68% YoY & profit increased by 59.3% YoY
Newgen Software Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.68% YoY & profit increased by 59.3% YoY
Newgen Software Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 29.68% & the profit increased by 59.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.52% and the profit increased by 58.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.5% q-o-q & increased by 22.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 99.12% q-o-q & increased by 60.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 55.2% Y-o-Y.
Newgen Software Technologies has delivered 22.62% return in the last 1 week, 142.52% return in last 6 months and 210.19% YTD return.
Currently the Newgen Software Technologies has a market cap of ₹7804.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1175 & ₹299.95 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Newgen Software Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|293.24
|251.67
|+16.52%
|226.12
|+29.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|156.62
|144.35
|+8.5%
|127.75
|+22.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.86
|6.82
|+0.47%
|6.1
|+12.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|242.85
|226.37
|+7.28%
|194.64
|+24.77%
|Operating Income
|50.39
|25.3
|+99.12%
|31.48
|+60.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.6
|36.61
|+60.08%
|36.91
|+58.78%
|Net Income
|47.79
|30.2
|+58.22%
|30
|+59.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.72
|4.25
|+58.12%
|4.33
|+55.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹47.79Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹293.24Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!