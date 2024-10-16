Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.18% YOY

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 23.16% YoY & profit increased by 47.18% YoY.

Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live
Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live : Newgen Software Technologies declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a topline increase of 23.16% year-over-year, with profits surging by 47.18%. This growth is a strong indicator of the company's robust market position and operational efficiency.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Newgen's revenue saw a solid growth of 14.76%, while profit experienced an impressive increase of 47.85%. This consistent upward trend highlights the company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities and enhance profitability.

The financial results also reveal a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which increased by 6.12% quarter-over-quarter and 17.91% year-over-year. Despite this uptick in expenses, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 87.84% quarter-over-quarter and 48.86% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.87, reflecting a substantial increase of 44.94% from the same period last year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Newgen Software Technologies has delivered a return of 3.74% in the last week, an impressive 68.75% over the last six months, and a notable 65.91% year-to-date return. These figures underscore the company's strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, Newgen Software Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 18,127.44 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1,548 and a low of 463, reflecting significant investor interest and valuation potential.

As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Hold' rating while one analyst has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating a generally positive outlook on the company's future performance.

Newgen Software Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue361.16314.72+14.76%293.24+23.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total184.68174.03+6.12%156.62+17.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.997.74+3.27%6.86+16.6%
Total Operating Expense286.15274.79+4.14%242.85+17.83%
Operating Income75.0139.93+87.84%50.39+48.86%
Net Income Before Taxes92.5861.49+50.55%58.6+57.97%
Net Income70.3347.57+47.85%47.79+47.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.873.3+47.58%3.36+44.94%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Business News

FAQs
₹70.33Cr
₹361.16Cr
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNewgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.18% YOY

      Popular in Companies

