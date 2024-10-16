Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.18% YOY

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Results Live : Newgen Software Technologies declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a topline increase of 23.16% year-over-year, with profits surging by 47.18%. This growth is a strong indicator of the company's robust market position and operational efficiency.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Newgen's revenue saw a solid growth of 14.76%, while profit experienced an impressive increase of 47.85%. This consistent upward trend highlights the company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities and enhance profitability.
The financial results also reveal a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which increased by 6.12% quarter-over-quarter and 17.91% year-over-year. Despite this uptick in expenses, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 87.84% quarter-over-quarter and 48.86% year-over-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.87, reflecting a substantial increase of 44.94% from the same period last year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.
In terms of stock performance, Newgen Software Technologies has delivered a return of 3.74% in the last week, an impressive 68.75% over the last six months, and a notable 65.91% year-to-date return. These figures underscore the company's strong performance in the stock market.
Currently, Newgen Software Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹18,127.44 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1,548 and a low of ₹463, reflecting significant investor interest and valuation potential.
As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Hold' rating while one analyst has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating a generally positive outlook on the company's future performance.
Newgen Software Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|361.16
|314.72
|+14.76%
|293.24
|+23.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|184.68
|174.03
|+6.12%
|156.62
|+17.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.99
|7.74
|+3.27%
|6.86
|+16.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|286.15
|274.79
|+4.14%
|242.85
|+17.83%
|Operating Income
|75.01
|39.93
|+87.84%
|50.39
|+48.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|92.58
|61.49
|+50.55%
|58.6
|+57.97%
|Net Income
|70.33
|47.57
|+47.85%
|47.79
|+47.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.87
|3.3
|+47.58%
|3.36
|+44.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹70.33Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹361.16Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar