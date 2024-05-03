Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.65% YOY

Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.02% YoY & profit increased by 32.65% YoY

Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live : Newgen Software Technologies announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with a 23.02% increase in revenue and a 32.65% rise in profit year-over-year.

The company also saw a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 15.95% and profit increasing by 54.01%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.55% quarter-over-quarter and 19.3% year-over-year.

Operating income showed strong performance, up by 64.18% sequentially and 28.43% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.29, marking a 32.5% increase year-over-year.

Newgen Software Technologies has shown impressive returns, with 24.65% in the last 1 week, 65.05% in the last 6 months, and 18.94% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹12986.2 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹995 & ₹247.97 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given various ratings, with 1 analyst holding a Hold rating and 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

As of 03 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Newgen Software Technologies was Strong Buy.

Newgen Software Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 375.27 323.65 +15.95% 305.05 +23.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 168.86 158.48 +6.55% 141.55 +19.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.39 6.9 +7.09% 6.79 +8.85% Total Operating Expense 260.11 253.51 +2.6% 215.39 +20.76% Operating Income 115.16 70.14 +64.18% 89.66 +28.43% Net Income Before Taxes 129.03 79.99 +61.31% 96.36 +33.9% Net Income 105.27 68.35 +54.01% 79.36 +32.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.29 2.37 +208.25% 5.5 +32.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹105.27Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹375.27Cr

