Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.65% YOY

Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live : Newgen Software Technologies announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with a 23.02% increase in revenue and a 32.65% rise in profit year-over-year.
The company also saw a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 15.95% and profit increasing by 54.01%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.55% quarter-over-quarter and 19.3% year-over-year.
Operating income showed strong performance, up by 64.18% sequentially and 28.43% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.29, marking a 32.5% increase year-over-year.
Newgen Software Technologies has shown impressive returns, with 24.65% in the last 1 week, 65.05% in the last 6 months, and 18.94% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹12986.2 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹995 & ₹247.97 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have given various ratings, with 1 analyst holding a Hold rating and 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.
As of 03 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Newgen Software Technologies was Strong Buy.
Newgen Software Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|375.27
|323.65
|+15.95%
|305.05
|+23.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|168.86
|158.48
|+6.55%
|141.55
|+19.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.39
|6.9
|+7.09%
|6.79
|+8.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|260.11
|253.51
|+2.6%
|215.39
|+20.76%
|Operating Income
|115.16
|70.14
|+64.18%
|89.66
|+28.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|129.03
|79.99
|+61.31%
|96.36
|+33.9%
|Net Income
|105.27
|68.35
|+54.01%
|79.36
|+32.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.29
|2.37
|+208.25%
|5.5
|+32.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹105.27Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹375.27Cr
