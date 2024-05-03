Hello User
Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.65% YOY

Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live

Newgen Software Technologies Q4 Results Live : Newgen Software Technologies announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with a 23.02% increase in revenue and a 32.65% rise in profit year-over-year.

The company also saw a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 15.95% and profit increasing by 54.01%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.55% quarter-over-quarter and 19.3% year-over-year.

Operating income showed strong performance, up by 64.18% sequentially and 28.43% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 7.29, marking a 32.5% increase year-over-year.

Newgen Software Technologies has shown impressive returns, with 24.65% in the last 1 week, 65.05% in the last 6 months, and 18.94% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 12986.2 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 995 & 247.97 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given various ratings, with 1 analyst holding a Hold rating and 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

As of 03 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Newgen Software Technologies was Strong Buy.

Newgen Software Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue375.27323.65+15.95%305.05+23.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total168.86158.48+6.55%141.55+19.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.396.9+7.09%6.79+8.85%
Total Operating Expense260.11253.51+2.6%215.39+20.76%
Operating Income115.1670.14+64.18%89.66+28.43%
Net Income Before Taxes129.0379.99+61.31%96.36+33.9%
Net Income105.2768.35+54.01%79.36+32.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.292.37+208.25%5.5+32.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹105.27Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹375.27Cr

