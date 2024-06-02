Newtime Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at ₹7.82Cr, Revenue increased by 546.38% YoY

Newtime Infrastructure Q4 Results Live : Newtime Infrastructure announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 546.38% Year-on-Year (YoY) reaching ₹7.82Cr in profit.
The company reported a turnaround from a loss of ₹1.24Cr in the same period last fiscal year.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue surged by 54.82% showcasing a strong growth trajectory.
Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a sharp rise by 71.63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 141.82% Year-on-Year (YoY).
Operating income showed a remarkable increase by 519.8% QoQ and a staggering growth by 15631.02% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.03, marking a significant growth of 145.62% YoY.
Newtime Infrastructure's stock performance in the market has been fluctuating with -13.09% return in the last 1 week, 86.29% return in the last 6 months, and 65.03% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Newtime Infrastructure holds a market capitalization of ₹951.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹21.89 & ₹3 respectively.
Newtime Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.23
|2.09
|+54.82%
|0.5
|+546.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.31
|0.18
|+71.63%
|0.13
|+141.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+23.6%
|0.01
|+103.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|-5.03
|0.75
|-766.83%
|0.55
|-1009.36%
|Operating Income
|8.26
|1.33
|+519.8%
|-0.05
|+15631.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8
|0.27
|+2833.86%
|-1.02
|+881.48%
|Net Income
|7.82
|0
|+372323.81%
|-1.24
|+729.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|0
|+24525%
|-0.06
|+145.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.23Cr
