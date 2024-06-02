Hello User
Newtime Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at ₹7.82Cr, Revenue increased by 546.38% YoY

Newtime Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at ₹7.82Cr, Revenue increased by 546.38% YoY

Livemint

Newtime Infrastructure Q4 results : Revenue increased by 546.38% YoY & profit at 7.82Cr

Newtime Infrastructure Q4 Results Live

Newtime Infrastructure Q4 Results Live : Newtime Infrastructure announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 546.38% Year-on-Year (YoY) reaching 7.82Cr in profit.

The company reported a turnaround from a loss of 1.24Cr in the same period last fiscal year.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue surged by 54.82% showcasing a strong growth trajectory.

Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a sharp rise by 71.63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 141.82% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a remarkable increase by 519.8% QoQ and a staggering growth by 15631.02% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.03, marking a significant growth of 145.62% YoY.

Newtime Infrastructure's stock performance in the market has been fluctuating with -13.09% return in the last 1 week, 86.29% return in the last 6 months, and 65.03% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Newtime Infrastructure holds a market capitalization of 951.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 21.89 & 3 respectively.

Newtime Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.232.09+54.82%0.5+546.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.310.18+71.63%0.13+141.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+23.6%0.01+103.7%
Total Operating Expense-5.030.75-766.83%0.55-1009.36%
Operating Income8.261.33+519.8%-0.05+15631.02%
Net Income Before Taxes80.27+2833.86%-1.02+881.48%
Net Income7.820+372323.81%-1.24+729.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.030+24525%-0.06+145.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.23Cr

