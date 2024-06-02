Newtime Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at ₹7.82Cr, Revenue increased by 546.38% YoY

Newtime Infrastructure Q4 results : Revenue increased by 546.38% YoY & profit at ₹ 7.82Cr

Newtime Infrastructure Q4 Results Live : Newtime Infrastructure announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 546.38% Year-on-Year (YoY) reaching ₹7.82Cr in profit.

The company reported a turnaround from a loss of ₹1.24Cr in the same period last fiscal year.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue surged by 54.82% showcasing a strong growth trajectory.

Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a sharp rise by 71.63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 141.82% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a remarkable increase by 519.8% QoQ and a staggering growth by 15631.02% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.03, marking a significant growth of 145.62% YoY.

Newtime Infrastructure's stock performance in the market has been fluctuating with -13.09% return in the last 1 week, 86.29% return in the last 6 months, and 65.03% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Newtime Infrastructure holds a market capitalization of ₹951.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹21.89 & ₹3 respectively.

Newtime Infrastructure Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.23 2.09 +54.82% 0.5 +546.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.31 0.18 +71.63% 0.13 +141.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +23.6% 0.01 +103.7% Total Operating Expense -5.03 0.75 -766.83% 0.55 -1009.36% Operating Income 8.26 1.33 +519.8% -0.05 +15631.02% Net Income Before Taxes 8 0.27 +2833.86% -1.02 +881.48% Net Income 7.82 0 +372323.81% -1.24 +729.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 0 +24525% -0.06 +145.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3.23Cr

