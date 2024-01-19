Hello User
Next Mediaworks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 18.15% YoY

Next Mediaworks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 18.15% YoY

Livemint

Next Mediaworks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.93% YoY & loss increased by 18.15% YoY

Next Mediaworks Q3 FY24 Results Live

Next Mediaworks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.93% & the loss increased by 18.15% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 30.41% and the loss decreased by 44.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.33% q-o-q & decreased by 9.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 76.4% q-o-q & decreased by 9.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.54 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Next Mediaworks has delivered 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 52.43% return in the last 6 months, and 26.61% YTD return.

Currently, Next Mediaworks has a market cap of 52.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 8.8 & 3.8 respectively.

Next Mediaworks Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.558.09+30.41%10.35+1.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.992.08-4.33%2.21-9.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.052.23-8.07%2.24-8.48%
Total Operating Expense12.2815.42-20.36%11.93+2.93%
Operating Income-1.73-7.33+76.4%-1.58-9.49%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.88-11.56+49.13%-5.05-16.44%
Net Income-3.58-6.47+44.67%-3.03-18.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.54-0.32-70.7%-0.45-20%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.58Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹10.55Cr

