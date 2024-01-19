Next Mediaworks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 18.15% YoY

Next Mediaworks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.93% & the loss increased by 18.15% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 30.41% and the loss decreased by 44.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.33% q-o-q & decreased by 9.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 76.4% q-o-q & decreased by 9.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.54 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 20% Y-o-Y.
Next Mediaworks has delivered 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 52.43% return in the last 6 months, and 26.61% YTD return.
Currently, Next Mediaworks has a market cap of ₹52.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.8 & ₹3.8 respectively.
Next Mediaworks Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10.55
|8.09
|+30.41%
|10.35
|+1.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.99
|2.08
|-4.33%
|2.21
|-9.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.05
|2.23
|-8.07%
|2.24
|-8.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.28
|15.42
|-20.36%
|11.93
|+2.93%
|Operating Income
|-1.73
|-7.33
|+76.4%
|-1.58
|-9.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.88
|-11.56
|+49.13%
|-5.05
|-16.44%
|Net Income
|-3.58
|-6.47
|+44.67%
|-3.03
|-18.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.54
|-0.32
|-70.7%
|-0.45
|-20%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.58Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹10.55Cr
