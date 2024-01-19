Next Mediaworks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 18.15% YoY

Next Mediaworks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.93% & the loss increased by 18.15% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 30.41% and the loss decreased by 44.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.33% q-o-q & decreased by 9.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 76.4% q-o-q & decreased by 9.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.54 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Next Mediaworks has delivered 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 52.43% return in the last 6 months, and 26.61% YTD return.

Currently, Next Mediaworks has a market cap of ₹52.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.8 & ₹3.8 respectively.

Next Mediaworks Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.55 8.09 +30.41% 10.35 +1.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.99 2.08 -4.33% 2.21 -9.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.05 2.23 -8.07% 2.24 -8.48% Total Operating Expense 12.28 15.42 -20.36% 11.93 +2.93% Operating Income -1.73 -7.33 +76.4% -1.58 -9.49% Net Income Before Taxes -5.88 -11.56 +49.13% -5.05 -16.44% Net Income -3.58 -6.47 +44.67% -3.03 -18.15% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.54 -0.32 -70.7% -0.45 -20%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.58Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹10.55Cr

