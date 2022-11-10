Home / Companies / Company Results /  NHPC declares Q2FY23 results, net profit rises 21% to 1,685 Cr, stock dips

State-owned NHPC said on Thursday that its consolidated net profit increased by 21.56% YoY to 1,685.81 crore in Q2FY23 from 1,386.81 crore in Q2FY22 and 1,053.76 crore in Q1FY23, reflecting a QoQ gain of 59%. From 3,165.59 crore in the same quarter last year and 2,990.86 Cr reported in the quarter ended June 2022, the company's total income increased to 3,529.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, reflecting a YoY rise of 11.48% and a QoQ growth of 18%.

The company reported net sales of 3,366 02 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 2,785. 14 Cr in Q1FY23 and 2,940 63 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 14.46% and a QoQ growth of 20.85%. The company reported a total expense of 1,586.50 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 1,748.47 Cr posted in Q1FY23 and 1,483.18 Cr in Q2FY22. NHPC reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 1,944.68 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to I ,243.29 Cr posted in the quarter ended June 2022 and 1,681.09 Cr in the quarter ended September 2021, representing a YoY growth of 15.67% and a QoQ growth of 56.41%. The EPS climbed to 1.31 per share in Q2FY23 from 0.99 in Q1FY23 and 1.29 in Q2FY22.

The shares of NHPC Limited closed today at 42.95 apiece, down by 1.49% from the previous close of 43.60. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 9,538,514 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 24,249,684 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 34.01% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 37.66% so far in 2022.

