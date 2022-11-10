State-owned NHPC said on Thursday that its consolidated net profit increased by 21.56% YoY to ₹1,685.81 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹1,386.81 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹1,053.76 crore in Q1FY23, reflecting a QoQ gain of 59%. From ₹3,165.59 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹2,990.86 Cr reported in the quarter ended June 2022, the company's total income increased to ₹3,529.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, reflecting a YoY rise of 11.48% and a QoQ growth of 18%.

The company reported net sales of ₹3,366 02 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹2,785. 14 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹2,940 63 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 14.46% and a QoQ growth of 20.85%. The company reported a total expense of ₹1,586.50 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1,748.47 Cr posted in Q1FY23 and ₹1,483.18 Cr in Q2FY22. NHPC reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1,944.68 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹I ,243.29 Cr posted in the quarter ended June 2022 and ₹1,681.09 Cr in the quarter ended September 2021, representing a YoY growth of 15.67% and a QoQ growth of 56.41%. The EPS climbed to ₹1.31 per share in Q2FY23 from ₹0.99 in Q1FY23 and ₹1.29 in Q2FY22.

The shares of NHPC Limited closed today at ₹42.95 apiece, down by 1.49% from the previous close of ₹43.60. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 9,538,514 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 24,249,684 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 34.01% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 37.66% so far in 2022.