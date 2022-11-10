NHPC declares Q2FY23 results, net profit rises 21% to ₹1,685 Cr, stock dips1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 04:06 PM IST
State-owned NHPC said on Thursday that its consolidated net profit increased by 21.56% YoY to ₹1,685.81 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹1,386.81 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹1,053.76 crore in Q1FY23, reflecting a QoQ gain of 59%. From ₹3,165.59 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹2,990.86 Cr reported in the quarter ended June 2022, the company's total income increased to ₹3,529.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, reflecting a YoY rise of 11.48% and a QoQ growth of 18%.