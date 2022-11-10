NHPC declares Q2FY23 results, net profit rises 21% to 1,685 Cr, stock dips

The company reported net sales of ₹3,366 02 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹2,785. 14 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹2,940 63 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 14.46% and a QoQ growth of 20.85%. The company reported a total expense of ₹1,586.50 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1,748.47 Cr posted in Q1FY23 and ₹1,483.18 Cr in Q2FY22. NHPC reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1,944.68 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹I ,243.29 Cr posted in the quarter ended June 2022 and ₹1,681.09 Cr in the quarter ended September 2021, representing a YoY growth of 15.67% and a QoQ growth of 56.41%. The EPS climbed to ₹1.31 per share in Q2FY23 from ₹0.99 in Q1FY23 and ₹1.29 in Q2FY22.