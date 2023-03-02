NHPC pays Rs997.75 crore interim dividend to govt for FY23

In terms of Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Guidelines dated May 27, 2016 on Capital Restructuring of CPSEs, each CPSU is required to pay a minimum annual dividend at the rate of 30% of PAT or 5% of Net worth, whichever is higher. In line with the ibid guidelines, NHPC has paid total dividend of ₹1818.15 crore which works out to 5.43% of net worth of the Company for the financial year 2021-22.

