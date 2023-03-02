Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
NHPC pays Rs997.75 crore interim dividend to govt for FY23

NHPC pays Rs997.75 crore interim dividend to govt for FY23

2 min read . 07:30 PM IST Saurav Anand
NHPC has earned a net profit of 3264.32 crore for the first nine months of the current financial year against 2977.62 crore in the year-ago period. The company had earned net profit of 3537.71 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

  • NHPC had already paid 356.34 crore to government of India during the current fiscal 2022-23 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22

NEW DELHI :State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said it has paid an interim dividend of 997.75 crore to the government for the financial year 2022-23.

On Thursday, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director R.K. Vishnoi handed over dividend payout advice of 997.75 crore to Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar, NHPC Director (Finance) R.P. Goyal and NHPC Executive Director (Finance) S.N. Upadhyay, the company said in a statement.

“NHPC had already paid 356.34 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2022-23 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. Thus, NHPC has paid total dividend of 1354.09 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2022-23," it said.

The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on February 7, 2023, had declared an interim dividend at the rate of 1.40 per equity share i.e. 14.00% of the face value, NHPC said, adding it has over 8 lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 “worked out to 1406.30 crore".

The company had paid an interim dividend of Rs. 1.31 per share with total outflow of 1315.90 crore for the financial year 2021-22 in addition to final dividend of 0.50 per share with total outflow of 502.25 crore. Thus, total dividend of 1.81 per share with total outflow of 1818.15 crore had been paid for the financial year 2021-22.

In terms of Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Guidelines dated May 27, 2016 on Capital Restructuring of CPSEs, each CPSU is required to pay a minimum annual dividend at the rate of 30% of PAT or 5% of Net worth, whichever is higher. In line with the ibid guidelines, NHPC has paid total dividend of 1818.15 crore which works out to 5.43% of net worth of the Company for the financial year 2021-22.

According to the statement, NHPC has earned a net profit of 3264.32 crore for the first nine months of the current financial year against 2977.62 crore in the year-ago period. The company had earned net profit of 3537.71 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

