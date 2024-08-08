NHPC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.66% YOY

NHPC Q1 Results Live : NHPC announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 2.29% decrease in revenue and a 5.66% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
However, there was a significant growth in revenue by 42.69% and profit by 158.96% when compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 15.2% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 6.21% year-on-year.
Operating income saw a notable increase of 99.03% quarter-on-quarter, but a decrease of 3.69% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported as ₹1.02, reflecting a 0.97% decrease year-on-year.
NHPC's stock performance in the market showed a -4.27% return in the last week, -2.09% return over the last 6 months, and an impressive 55.65% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹101002.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹118.4 & ₹48.4 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 08 Aug, 2024, indicate that out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommended Sell, 1 analyst favored Buy, and 3 analysts provided a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, stands at Buy for NHPC.
NHPC Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2694.2
|1888.14
|+42.69%
|2757.26
|-2.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|342.48
|403.88
|-15.2%
|322.47
|+6.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|296.33
|299.49
|-1.06%
|293.55
|+0.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|1527.97
|1302.19
|+17.34%
|1546.29
|-1.18%
|Operating Income
|1166.23
|585.95
|+99.03%
|1210.97
|-3.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1419.79
|930.23
|+52.63%
|1354.89
|+4.79%
|Net Income
|941.07
|363.4
|+158.96%
|997.56
|-5.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.02
|0.55
|+85.45%
|1.03
|-0.97%
