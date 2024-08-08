NHPC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.66% YOY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
NHPC Q1 Results Live : NHPC announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 2.29% decrease in revenue and a 5.66% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, there was a significant growth in revenue by 42.69% and profit by 158.96% when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 15.2% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 6.21% year-on-year.

Operating income saw a notable increase of 99.03% quarter-on-quarter, but a decrease of 3.69% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported as 1.02, reflecting a 0.97% decrease year-on-year.

NHPC's stock performance in the market showed a -4.27% return in the last week, -2.09% return over the last 6 months, and an impressive 55.65% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, NHPC has a market capitalization of 101002.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 118.4 & 48.4 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 08 Aug, 2024, indicate that out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommended Sell, 1 analyst favored Buy, and 3 analysts provided a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, stands at Buy for NHPC.

NHPC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2694.21888.14+42.69%2757.26-2.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total342.48403.88-15.2%322.47+6.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization296.33299.49-1.06%293.55+0.95%
Total Operating Expense1527.971302.19+17.34%1546.29-1.18%
Operating Income1166.23585.95+99.03%1210.97-3.69%
Net Income Before Taxes1419.79930.23+52.63%1354.89+4.79%
Net Income941.07363.4+158.96%997.56-5.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.020.55+85.45%1.03-0.97%
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
NHPC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.66% YOY

