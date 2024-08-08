NHPC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 5.66% YOY

NHPC Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.29% YoY & profit decreased by 5.66% YoY

NHPC Q1 Results Live : NHPC announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 2.29% decrease in revenue and a 5.66% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there was a significant growth in revenue by 42.69% and profit by 158.96% when compared to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 15.2% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 6.21% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income saw a notable increase of 99.03% quarter-on-quarter, but a decrease of 3.69% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported as ₹1.02, reflecting a 0.97% decrease year-on-year.

NHPC's stock performance in the market showed a -4.27% return in the last week, -2.09% return over the last 6 months, and an impressive 55.65% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹101002.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹118.4 & ₹48.4 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 08 Aug, 2024, indicate that out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommended Sell, 1 analyst favored Buy, and 3 analysts provided a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, stands at Buy for NHPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NHPC Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2694.2 1888.14 +42.69% 2757.26 -2.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 342.48 403.88 -15.2% 322.47 +6.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 296.33 299.49 -1.06% 293.55 +0.95% Total Operating Expense 1527.97 1302.19 +17.34% 1546.29 -1.18% Operating Income 1166.23 585.95 +99.03% 1210.97 -3.69% Net Income Before Taxes 1419.79 930.23 +52.63% 1354.89 +4.79% Net Income 941.07 363.4 +158.96% 997.56 -5.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.02 0.55 +85.45% 1.03 -0.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹941.07Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2694.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar