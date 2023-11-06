Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NHPC Q2 results: Company reports net profit of 1,693 crore

NHPC Q2 results: Company reports net profit of 1,693 crore

Livemint

NHPC Q2 results: Miniratna power company reports net profit of 1,693 crore

NHPC Limited reported a net profit of 1,693 crore in the September quarter of FY24

NHPC Q2 results: Miniratna power company reported a net consolidated profit of 1,693 crore in the September quarter of FY 23-24.

ITs consolidated net profit stood at 1,685.81 crore in the quarter ended September last year.

Total income dipped to 3,113.82 crore in the reporting quarter from 3,477.93 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

(More to come)

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 09:34 PM IST
