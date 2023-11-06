NHPC Q2 results: Company reports net profit of ₹1,693 crore
NHPC Q2 results: Miniratna power company reports net profit of ₹1,693 crore
NHPC Q2 results: Miniratna power company reported a net consolidated profit of ₹1,693 crore in the September quarter of FY 23-24.
ITs consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,685.81 crore in the quarter ended September last year.
Total income dipped to ₹3,113.82 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹3,477.93 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
(More to come)
