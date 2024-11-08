NHPC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.1% YOY

NHPC Q2 Results Live : NHPC declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 4.12% year-over-year, though profits saw a significant decrease of 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 13.28%, but profit declined by 14.37%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.99% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.47% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that may have impacted profitability.
NHPC's operating income, however, showed a positive trend, up by 29.78% from the previous quarter and 3.49% year-over-year, reflecting a stronger operational performance despite the decline in profits.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.9, which represents a decrease of 41.56% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.
In terms of stock performance, NHPC has delivered a 2.32% return over the last week, but shows a decline of 9.75% over the past six months, although it has achieved a notable 30.84% return year-to-date.
As of now, NHPC holds a market capitalization of ₹84,900.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.4 and a low of ₹50.8, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.
Among analysts covering NHPC, as of 08 Nov, 2024, opinions are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 1 has a Hold rating, while 2 analysts have recommended Buy and another 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold.
NHPC Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3051.93
|2694.2
|+13.28%
|2931.26
|+4.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|373.27
|342.48
|+8.99%
|353.9
|+5.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|285.26
|296.33
|-3.74%
|294.86
|-3.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|1538.39
|1527.97
|+0.68%
|1468.72
|+4.74%
|Operating Income
|1513.54
|1166.23
|+29.78%
|1462.54
|+3.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1571.36
|1419.79
|+10.68%
|1540.28
|+2.02%
|Net Income
|805.83
|941.07
|-14.37%
|1467.82
|-45.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.9
|1.02
|-11.76%
|1.54
|-41.56%
