NHPC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.1% YOY

NHPC Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.12% YoY & profit decreased by 45.1% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
NHPC Q2 Results Live
NHPC Q2 Results Live

NHPC Q2 Results Live : NHPC declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 4.12% year-over-year, though profits saw a significant decrease of 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 13.28%, but profit declined by 14.37%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.99% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.47% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that may have impacted profitability.

NHPC's operating income, however, showed a positive trend, up by 29.78% from the previous quarter and 3.49% year-over-year, reflecting a stronger operational performance despite the decline in profits.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.9, which represents a decrease of 41.56% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of stock performance, NHPC has delivered a 2.32% return over the last week, but shows a decline of 9.75% over the past six months, although it has achieved a notable 30.84% return year-to-date.

As of now, NHPC holds a market capitalization of 84,900.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 118.4 and a low of 50.8, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

Among analysts covering NHPC, as of 08 Nov, 2024, opinions are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 1 has a Hold rating, while 2 analysts have recommended Buy and another 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold.

NHPC Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3051.932694.2+13.28%2931.26+4.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total373.27342.48+8.99%353.9+5.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization285.26296.33-3.74%294.86-3.26%
Total Operating Expense1538.391527.97+0.68%1468.72+4.74%
Operating Income1513.541166.23+29.78%1462.54+3.49%
Net Income Before Taxes1571.361419.79+10.68%1540.28+2.02%
Net Income805.83941.07-14.37%1467.82-45.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.91.02-11.76%1.54-41.56%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹805.83Cr
₹3051.93Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNHPC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.1% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.90
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1 (-0.66%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.80
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14 (-1.71%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    726.05
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    42.45 (6.21%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.70
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.5 (-2.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,499.70
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2394.2 (5.31%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.50
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.4%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,421.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-0.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,204.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -86.6 (-6.71%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,285.80
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.1 (-6.48%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    328.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -18.25 (-5.27%)

    EPL share price

    259.65
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.85 (-5.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,005.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.15 (7.62%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.50
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.05 (6.92%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.15
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    39.55 (5.79%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    128.75
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.