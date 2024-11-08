NHPC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.1% YOY

NHPC Q2 Results Live : NHPC declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 4.12% year-over-year, though profits saw a significant decrease of 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 13.28%, but profit declined by 14.37%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.99% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.47% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that may have impacted profitability.

NHPC's operating income, however, showed a positive trend, up by 29.78% from the previous quarter and 3.49% year-over-year, reflecting a stronger operational performance despite the decline in profits.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.9, which represents a decrease of 41.56% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of stock performance, NHPC has delivered a 2.32% return over the last week, but shows a decline of 9.75% over the past six months, although it has achieved a notable 30.84% return year-to-date.

As of now, NHPC holds a market capitalization of ₹84,900.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.4 and a low of ₹50.8, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

Among analysts covering NHPC, as of 08 Nov, 2024, opinions are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 1 has a Hold rating, while 2 analysts have recommended Buy and another 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold.

NHPC Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3051.93 2694.2 +13.28% 2931.26 +4.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 373.27 342.48 +8.99% 353.9 +5.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 285.26 296.33 -3.74% 294.86 -3.26% Total Operating Expense 1538.39 1527.97 +0.68% 1468.72 +4.74% Operating Income 1513.54 1166.23 +29.78% 1462.54 +3.49% Net Income Before Taxes 1571.36 1419.79 +10.68% 1540.28 +2.02% Net Income 805.83 941.07 -14.37% 1467.82 -45.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.9 1.02 -11.76% 1.54 -41.56%