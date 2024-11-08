Hello User
NHPC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.1% YOY

NHPC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.1% YOY

Livemint

NHPC Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.12% YoY & profit decreased by 45.1% YoY

NHPC Q2 Results Live

NHPC Q2 Results Live : NHPC declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 4.12% year-over-year, though profits saw a significant decrease of 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 13.28%, but profit declined by 14.37%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.99% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.47% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that may have impacted profitability.

NHPC's operating income, however, showed a positive trend, up by 29.78% from the previous quarter and 3.49% year-over-year, reflecting a stronger operational performance despite the decline in profits.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.9, which represents a decrease of 41.56% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of stock performance, NHPC has delivered a 2.32% return over the last week, but shows a decline of 9.75% over the past six months, although it has achieved a notable 30.84% return year-to-date.

As of now, NHPC holds a market capitalization of 84,900.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 118.4 and a low of 50.8, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

Among analysts covering NHPC, as of 08 Nov, 2024, opinions are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 1 has a Hold rating, while 2 analysts have recommended Buy and another 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold.

NHPC Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3051.932694.2+13.28%2931.26+4.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total373.27342.48+8.99%353.9+5.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization285.26296.33-3.74%294.86-3.26%
Total Operating Expense1538.391527.97+0.68%1468.72+4.74%
Operating Income1513.541166.23+29.78%1462.54+3.49%
Net Income Before Taxes1571.361419.79+10.68%1540.28+2.02%
Net Income805.83941.07-14.37%1467.82-45.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.91.02-11.76%1.54-41.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹805.83Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3051.93Cr

