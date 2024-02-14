NHPC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.01% YOY

NHPC, the power generation company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The company's revenue decreased by 20.41% and its profit decreased by 66.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.88% and the profit decreased by 72.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.54% q-o-q and increased by 7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 70.96% q-o-q and decreased by 69.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹0.49, which decreased by 26.87% Y-o-Y.
NHPC has delivered a -21.85% return in the last 1 week, 60.87% return in the last 6 months, and 25.39% YTD return.
Currently, NHPC has a market cap of ₹81364.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹115.85 & ₹37.75 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.4. The record date for the dividend is 22 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 22 Feb, 2024.
NHPC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2055.5
|2931.26
|-29.88%
|2582.76
|-20.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|337.83
|353.9
|-4.54%
|315.72
|+7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|296.23
|294.86
|+0.46%
|305.65
|-3.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|1630.81
|1468.72
|+11.04%
|1183.14
|+37.84%
|Operating Income
|424.69
|1462.54
|-70.96%
|1399.62
|-69.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|822.52
|1540.28
|-46.6%
|1390.72
|-40.86%
|Net Income
|400.14
|1467.82
|-72.74%
|1177.31
|-66.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.49
|1.54
|-68.18%
|0.67
|-26.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹400.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2055.5Cr
