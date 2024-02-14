NHPC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.01% YOY

NHPC, the power generation company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The company's revenue decreased by 20.41% and its profit decreased by 66.01% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.88% and the profit decreased by 72.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.54% q-o-q and increased by 7% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 70.96% q-o-q and decreased by 69.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹0.49, which decreased by 26.87% Y-o-Y.

NHPC has delivered a -21.85% return in the last 1 week, 60.87% return in the last 6 months, and 25.39% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, NHPC has a market cap of ₹81364.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹115.85 & ₹37.75 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.4. The record date for the dividend is 22 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 22 Feb, 2024.

NHPC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2055.5 2931.26 -29.88% 2582.76 -20.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 337.83 353.9 -4.54% 315.72 +7% Depreciation/ Amortization 296.23 294.86 +0.46% 305.65 -3.08% Total Operating Expense 1630.81 1468.72 +11.04% 1183.14 +37.84% Operating Income 424.69 1462.54 -70.96% 1399.62 -69.66% Net Income Before Taxes 822.52 1540.28 -46.6% 1390.72 -40.86% Net Income 400.14 1467.82 -72.74% 1177.31 -66.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 1.54 -68.18% 0.67 -26.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹400.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2055.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!