NHPC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.01% YOY

NHPC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.01% YOY

Livemint

NHPC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 20.41% YoY & profit decreased by 66.01% YoY

NHPC Q3 FY24 Results Live

NHPC, the power generation company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The company's revenue decreased by 20.41% and its profit decreased by 66.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.88% and the profit decreased by 72.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.54% q-o-q and increased by 7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70.96% q-o-q and decreased by 69.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is 0.49, which decreased by 26.87% Y-o-Y.

NHPC has delivered a -21.85% return in the last 1 week, 60.87% return in the last 6 months, and 25.39% YTD return.

Currently, NHPC has a market cap of 81364.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 115.85 & 37.75 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 1.4. The record date for the dividend is 22 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 22 Feb, 2024.

NHPC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2055.52931.26-29.88%2582.76-20.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total337.83353.9-4.54%315.72+7%
Depreciation/ Amortization296.23294.86+0.46%305.65-3.08%
Total Operating Expense1630.811468.72+11.04%1183.14+37.84%
Operating Income424.691462.54-70.96%1399.62-69.66%
Net Income Before Taxes822.521540.28-46.6%1390.72-40.86%
Net Income400.141467.82-72.74%1177.31-66.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.491.54-68.18%0.67-26.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹400.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2055.5Cr

