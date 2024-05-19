Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NHPC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.18% YOY

NHPC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.18% YOY

Livemint

NHPC Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.93% YoY & profit decreased by 18.18% YoY

NHPC Q4 Results Live

NHPC Q4 Results Live : NHPC announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 6.93% and a decline in profit by 18.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a drop of 8.14% in revenue and a decrease of 9.18% in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 19.55% q-o-q but decreased by 11.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a positive growth of 37.97% q-o-q, however, it declined by 1.38% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.55, down by 14.29% Y-o-Y.

NHPC's stock performance in the market has been noteworthy with a 4.86% return in the last week, 89.58% return in the last 6 months, and a 52.01% year-to-date return.

Currently, NHPC holds a market capitalization of 98,642.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 115.85 & 42.55 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering NHPC, 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Sell, 2 analysts as Sell, and 3 analysts as Strong Buy.

NHPC Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1888.142055.5-8.14%2028.77-6.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total403.88337.83+19.55%455.08-11.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization299.49296.23+1.1%304.29-1.58%
Total Operating Expense1302.191630.81-20.15%1434.65-9.23%
Operating Income585.95424.69+37.97%594.12-1.38%
Net Income Before Taxes930.23822.52+13.1%672.9+38.24%
Net Income363.4400.14-9.18%444.13-18.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.550.49+12.24%0.64-14.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹363.4Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1888.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.