NHPC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.18% YOY

NHPC Q4 Results Live : NHPC announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 6.93% and a decline in profit by 18.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a drop of 8.14% in revenue and a decrease of 9.18% in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 19.55% q-o-q but decreased by 11.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a positive growth of 37.97% q-o-q, however, it declined by 1.38% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.55, down by 14.29% Y-o-Y.

NHPC's stock performance in the market has been noteworthy with a 4.86% return in the last week, 89.58% return in the last 6 months, and a 52.01% year-to-date return.

Currently, NHPC holds a market capitalization of ₹98,642.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹115.85 & ₹42.55 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering NHPC, 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Sell, 2 analysts as Sell, and 3 analysts as Strong Buy.

NHPC Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1888.14 2055.5 -8.14% 2028.77 -6.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 403.88 337.83 +19.55% 455.08 -11.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 299.49 296.23 +1.1% 304.29 -1.58% Total Operating Expense 1302.19 1630.81 -20.15% 1434.65 -9.23% Operating Income 585.95 424.69 +37.97% 594.12 -1.38% Net Income Before Taxes 930.23 822.52 +13.1% 672.9 +38.24% Net Income 363.4 400.14 -9.18% 444.13 -18.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.55 0.49 +12.24% 0.64 -14.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹363.4Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1888.14Cr

