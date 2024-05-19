NHPC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.18% YOY

NHPC Q4 Results Live : NHPC announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 6.93% and a decline in profit by 18.18% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a drop of 8.14% in revenue and a decrease of 9.18% in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 19.55% q-o-q but decreased by 11.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed a positive growth of 37.97% q-o-q, however, it declined by 1.38% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.55, down by 14.29% Y-o-Y.
NHPC's stock performance in the market has been noteworthy with a 4.86% return in the last week, 89.58% return in the last 6 months, and a 52.01% year-to-date return.
Currently, NHPC holds a market capitalization of ₹98,642.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹115.85 & ₹42.55 respectively.
As of 19 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering NHPC, 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Sell, 2 analysts as Sell, and 3 analysts as Strong Buy.
NHPC Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1888.14
|2055.5
|-8.14%
|2028.77
|-6.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|403.88
|337.83
|+19.55%
|455.08
|-11.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|299.49
|296.23
|+1.1%
|304.29
|-1.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|1302.19
|1630.81
|-20.15%
|1434.65
|-9.23%
|Operating Income
|585.95
|424.69
|+37.97%
|594.12
|-1.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|930.23
|822.52
|+13.1%
|672.9
|+38.24%
|Net Income
|363.4
|400.14
|-9.18%
|444.13
|-18.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.55
|0.49
|+12.24%
|0.64
|-14.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹363.4Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1888.14Cr
