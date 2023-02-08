NHPC’s December quarter net profit falls 13% to ₹776 cr
Total income rose to ₹2,582.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December from ₹2,156.72 crore a year ago. The company’s board has declared interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share for the financial year 2022-23
New Delhi: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC Ltd has reported a 12.59% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹775.99 crore for the December quarter, compared to ₹888 crore in the year-ago period.
