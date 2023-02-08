New Delhi: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC Ltd has reported a 12.59% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹775.99 crore for the December quarter, compared to ₹888 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹2,582.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December from ₹2,156.72 crore a year ago.

Operating margin declined to 38.28% in Q3 FY23 from 44.53% in Q3 FY22. Also, net profit margin reduced to 30.04% in Q3 FY23, compared to 41.21% in the year-ago quarter .

The company’s board has declared interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

“Payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14% ( ₹1.40/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the financial year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, the Board has fixed 17.02.2023 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013,“ the company informed in the exchange filing.

NHPC is the largest hydropower developer in India. It has diversified into solar & wind power. As of 31 December, the government held 70.95% stake in the company.

On BSE, shares of NHPC closed at ₹40.25, up 0.12% from Tuesday’s close.