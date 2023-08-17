Nifty EPS outlook for FY24 raised by 2.5% on strong Q1 results: Motilal Oswal; remains Overweight on financials, autos2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:59 AM IST
As per the Q1 results, the earnings growth during the first quarter of FY24 was fueled by domestic cyclicals, such as BFSI and Auto. Healthcare made a strong comeback with 24% earnings growth after six consecutive quarters of flattish earnings.
India Inc. has begun the financial year 2023-2024 on a strong footing with robust Q1 results. The corporate earnings for April-June 2023 quarter showed a decent performance and were largely in-line with consensus estimates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message