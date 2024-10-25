NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.66% YoY

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live : NIIT Learning Systems announced their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a significant year-over-year profit increase of 21.66%. The company's topline also saw an uptick, rising by 4.06% compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, NIIT experienced a decline in revenue of 2.4% and a profit decrease of 4.97%. This mixed performance indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.75% on a quarterly basis but increased by 4.2% year-over-year. This reflects ongoing operational adjustments as NIIT seeks to optimize costs.
Operating income for Q2 also showed a downturn, falling by 12.74% compared to the prior quarter, although it increased slightly by 0.61% year-over-year. These fluctuations suggest that while the company is growing on a yearly basis, it faces hurdles in short-term performance.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.21, marking an 18.6% increase from the previous year, a positive indicator for shareholders despite the mixed performance metrics.
Despite recent quarterly results, NIIT Learning Systems has delivered a disappointing -13.15% return over the last week, -15.01% in the past six months, and a negligible -0.32% year-to-date return. Investors may be cautious given these trends.
As of now, NIIT Learning Systems boasts a market capitalization of ₹5954.61 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹576.9 and a low of ₹342.3, reflecting significant volatility in stock performance.
Analyst sentiment appears optimistic, with one covering analyst giving a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 25 October 2024. The consensus recommendation is also to 'Strong Buy', suggesting confidence in the company's long-term prospects despite recent fluctuations.
NIIT Learning Systems Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|397.45
|407.23
|-2.4%
|381.93
|+4.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|268.01
|270.04
|-0.75%
|257.21
|+4.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.26
|14
|+9.05%
|16.97
|-10.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|328.42
|328.12
|+0.09%
|313.31
|+4.82%
|Operating Income
|69.03
|79.11
|-12.74%
|68.61
|+0.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|74.54
|81.25
|-8.25%
|67.36
|+10.66%
|Net Income
|57.04
|60.02
|-4.97%
|46.88
|+21.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.21
|4.41
|-4.47%
|3.55
|+18.6%
