NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.66% YoY

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live : NIIT Learning Systems announced their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a significant year-over-year profit increase of 21.66%. The company's topline also saw an uptick, rising by 4.06% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, NIIT experienced a decline in revenue of 2.4% and a profit decrease of 4.97%. This mixed performance indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.75% on a quarterly basis but increased by 4.2% year-over-year. This reflects ongoing operational adjustments as NIIT seeks to optimize costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for Q2 also showed a downturn, falling by 12.74% compared to the prior quarter, although it increased slightly by 0.61% year-over-year. These fluctuations suggest that while the company is growing on a yearly basis, it faces hurdles in short-term performance.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.21, marking an 18.6% increase from the previous year, a positive indicator for shareholders despite the mixed performance metrics.

Despite recent quarterly results, NIIT Learning Systems has delivered a disappointing -13.15% return over the last week, -15.01% in the past six months, and a negligible -0.32% year-to-date return. Investors may be cautious given these trends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, NIIT Learning Systems boasts a market capitalization of ₹5954.61 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹576.9 and a low of ₹342.3, reflecting significant volatility in stock performance.

Analyst sentiment appears optimistic, with one covering analyst giving a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 25 October 2024. The consensus recommendation is also to 'Strong Buy', suggesting confidence in the company's long-term prospects despite recent fluctuations.

NIIT Learning Systems Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 397.45 407.23 -2.4% 381.93 +4.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 268.01 270.04 -0.75% 257.21 +4.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.26 14 +9.05% 16.97 -10.05% Total Operating Expense 328.42 328.12 +0.09% 313.31 +4.82% Operating Income 69.03 79.11 -12.74% 68.61 +0.61% Net Income Before Taxes 74.54 81.25 -8.25% 67.36 +10.66% Net Income 57.04 60.02 -4.97% 46.88 +21.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.21 4.41 -4.47% 3.55 +18.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹57.04Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹397.45Cr

