Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.66% YoY

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.66% YoY

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.06% YoY & profit increased by 21.66% YoY

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 Results Live : NIIT Learning Systems announced their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a significant year-over-year profit increase of 21.66%. The company's topline also saw an uptick, rising by 4.06% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, NIIT experienced a decline in revenue of 2.4% and a profit decrease of 4.97%. This mixed performance indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.75% on a quarterly basis but increased by 4.2% year-over-year. This reflects ongoing operational adjustments as NIIT seeks to optimize costs.

Operating income for Q2 also showed a downturn, falling by 12.74% compared to the prior quarter, although it increased slightly by 0.61% year-over-year. These fluctuations suggest that while the company is growing on a yearly basis, it faces hurdles in short-term performance.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 4.21, marking an 18.6% increase from the previous year, a positive indicator for shareholders despite the mixed performance metrics.

Despite recent quarterly results, NIIT Learning Systems has delivered a disappointing -13.15% return over the last week, -15.01% in the past six months, and a negligible -0.32% year-to-date return. Investors may be cautious given these trends.

As of now, NIIT Learning Systems boasts a market capitalization of 5954.61 Cr, with a 52-week high of 576.9 and a low of 342.3, reflecting significant volatility in stock performance.

Analyst sentiment appears optimistic, with one covering analyst giving a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 25 October 2024. The consensus recommendation is also to 'Strong Buy', suggesting confidence in the company's long-term prospects despite recent fluctuations.

NIIT Learning Systems Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue397.45407.23-2.4%381.93+4.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total268.01270.04-0.75%257.21+4.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.2614+9.05%16.97-10.05%
Total Operating Expense328.42328.12+0.09%313.31+4.82%
Operating Income69.0379.11-12.74%68.61+0.61%
Net Income Before Taxes74.5481.25-8.25%67.36+10.66%
Net Income57.0460.02-4.97%46.88+21.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.214.41-4.47%3.55+18.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹57.04Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹397.45Cr

