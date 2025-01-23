NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025:NIIT Learning Systems declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 7.04% & the profit increased by 8.78% YoY. Profit at ₹61.73 crore and revenue at ₹418.88 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.39% and the profit increased by 8.22%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.53% q-o-q & increased by 6.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.48% q-o-q & decreased by 5.84% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹4.6 for Q3 which increased by 13.86% Y-o-Y.
NIIT Learning Systems has delivered 2.61% return in the last 1 week, 0.19% return in last 6 months and 3.8% YTD return.
Currently, NIIT Learning Systems has a market cap of ₹6364.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹576.9 & ₹385 respectively.
As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
NIIT Learning Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|418.88
|397.45
|+5.39%
|391.32
|+7.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|282.84
|268.01
|+5.53%
|264.83
|+6.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.94
|15.26
|+4.46%
|14.26
|+11.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|347.45
|328.42
|+5.79%
|315.47
|+10.14%
|Operating Income
|71.43
|69.03
|+3.48%
|75.86
|-5.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|81.28
|74.54
|+9.04%
|77.56
|+4.8%
|Net Income
|61.73
|57.04
|+8.22%
|56.75
|+8.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.6
|4.21
|+9.26%
|4.04
|+13.86%
