NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.78% YOY, profit at ₹61.73 crore and revenue at ₹418.88 crore

NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025:NIIT Learning Systems declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 7.04% & the profit increased by 8.78% YoY. Profit at ₹61.73 crore and revenue at ₹418.88 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.39% and the profit increased by 8.22%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.53% q-o-q & increased by 6.8% Y-o-Y.

NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 3.48% q-o-q & decreased by 5.84% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹4.6 for Q3 which increased by 13.86% Y-o-Y.

NIIT Learning Systems has delivered 2.61% return in the last 1 week, 0.19% return in last 6 months and 3.8% YTD return.

Currently, NIIT Learning Systems has a market cap of ₹6364.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹576.9 & ₹385 respectively.

As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

NIIT Learning Systems Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 418.88 397.45 +5.39% 391.32 +7.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 282.84 268.01 +5.53% 264.83 +6.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.94 15.26 +4.46% 14.26 +11.78% Total Operating Expense 347.45 328.42 +5.79% 315.47 +10.14% Operating Income 71.43 69.03 +3.48% 75.86 -5.84% Net Income Before Taxes 81.28 74.54 +9.04% 77.56 +4.8% Net Income 61.73 57.04 +8.22% 56.75 +8.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.6 4.21 +9.26% 4.04 +13.86%

