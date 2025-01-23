NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.78% YOY, profit at ₹61.73 crore and revenue at ₹418.88 crore

NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.04% YoY & profit increased by 8.78% YoY, profit at 61.73 crore and revenue at 418.88 crore

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Advertisement
NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025:NIIT Learning Systems declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 7.04% & the profit increased by 8.78% YoY. Profit at 61.73 crore and revenue at 418.88 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.39% and the profit increased by 8.22%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.53% q-o-q & increased by 6.8% Y-o-Y.

NIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 3.48% q-o-q & decreased by 5.84% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 4.6 for Q3 which increased by 13.86% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

NIIT Learning Systems has delivered 2.61% return in the last 1 week, 0.19% return in last 6 months and 3.8% YTD return.

Currently, NIIT Learning Systems has a market cap of 6364.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 576.9 & 385 respectively.

As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

NIIT Learning Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue418.88397.45+5.39%391.32+7.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total282.84268.01+5.53%264.83+6.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.9415.26+4.46%14.26+11.78%
Total Operating Expense347.45328.42+5.79%315.47+10.14%
Operating Income71.4369.03+3.48%75.86-5.84%
Net Income Before Taxes81.2874.54+9.04%77.56+4.8%
Net Income61.7357.04+8.22%56.75+8.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.64.21+9.26%4.04+13.86%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNIIT Learning Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.78% YOY, profit at ₹61.73 crore and revenue at ₹418.88 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹61.73Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹418.88Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts