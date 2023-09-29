Nike reports Q1 profit of $1.45 billion, beats estimates
Nike's inventories fell 10% in the quarter ended August 31, indicating the company was successful in reducing excess product ahead of the holiday season, quelling investor fears that it would be forced to offer steep discounts, Reuters reported.
Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit led by higher prices of its sneakers and apparel.
