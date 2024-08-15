Nile Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 60.6% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Nile Q1 Results Live
Nile Q1 Results Live : Nile Q1 Results Live: Nile declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.19% and the profit increased by 60.6% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.94% and the profit increased by 33.77%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.42% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 24.4% YoY, indicating increased expenditure in these areas.

The operating income showed significant growth, up by 41.59% QoQ and increased by a remarkable 73.65% YoY, reflecting improved operational efficiency and management.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 27.01, which marks an increase of 60.58% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and strength.

Nile has delivered a 7.18% return in the last week, an 89.01% return in the last six months, and a 160.75% year-to-date (YTD) return, highlighting its impressive market performance.

Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of 682.36 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 2400 and 659.95, respectively. The company's robust financial performance and market metrics indicate strong investor confidence and future potential.

Nile Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue245.41174.12+40.94%161.25+52.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.293.18+3.42%2.65+24.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.950.79+21.1%0.68+40.73%
Total Operating Expense233.34165.6+40.9%154.3+51.22%
Operating Income12.068.52+41.59%6.95+73.65%
Net Income Before Taxes11.498.33+37.85%6.82+68.38%
Net Income8.116.06+33.77%5.05+60.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.0120.12+34.24%16.82+60.58%
FAQs
₹8.11Cr
₹245.41Cr
