Nile Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 60.6% YoY

Nile declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.19% and the profit increased by 60.6% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.94% and the profit increased by 33.77%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.42% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 24.4% YoY, indicating increased expenditure in these areas.

The operating income showed significant growth, up by 41.59% QoQ and increased by a remarkable 73.65% YoY, reflecting improved operational efficiency and management.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹27.01, which marks an increase of 60.58% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and strength.

Nile has delivered a 7.18% return in the last week, an 89.01% return in the last six months, and a 160.75% year-to-date (YTD) return, highlighting its impressive market performance.

Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of ₹682.36 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2400 and ₹659.95, respectively. The company's robust financial performance and market metrics indicate strong investor confidence and future potential.

Nile Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 245.41 174.12 +40.94% 161.25 +52.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.29 3.18 +3.42% 2.65 +24.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.95 0.79 +21.1% 0.68 +40.73% Total Operating Expense 233.34 165.6 +40.9% 154.3 +51.22% Operating Income 12.06 8.52 +41.59% 6.95 +73.65% Net Income Before Taxes 11.49 8.33 +37.85% 6.82 +68.38% Net Income 8.11 6.06 +33.77% 5.05 +60.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.01 20.12 +34.24% 16.82 +60.58%

