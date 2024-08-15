Nile Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 60.6% YoY

Nile Q1 Results Live : Nile Q1 Results Live: Nile declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.19% and the profit increased by 60.6% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.94% and the profit increased by 33.77%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.42% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 24.4% YoY, indicating increased expenditure in these areas.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income showed significant growth, up by 41.59% QoQ and increased by a remarkable 73.65% YoY, reflecting improved operational efficiency and management.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹27.01, which marks an increase of 60.58% YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and strength.
Nile has delivered a 7.18% return in the last week, an 89.01% return in the last six months, and a 160.75% year-to-date (YTD) return, highlighting its impressive market performance.
Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of ₹682.36 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2400 and ₹659.95, respectively. The company's robust financial performance and market metrics indicate strong investor confidence and future potential.
Nile Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|245.41
|174.12
|+40.94%
|161.25
|+52.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.29
|3.18
|+3.42%
|2.65
|+24.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.95
|0.79
|+21.1%
|0.68
|+40.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|233.34
|165.6
|+40.9%
|154.3
|+51.22%
|Operating Income
|12.06
|8.52
|+41.59%
|6.95
|+73.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.49
|8.33
|+37.85%
|6.82
|+68.38%
|Net Income
|8.11
|6.06
|+33.77%
|5.05
|+60.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.01
|20.12
|+34.24%
|16.82
|+60.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.11Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹245.41Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar