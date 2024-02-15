Nile Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 142% YoY

Nile, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline of the company has increased by 16.57% YoY, showcasing a strong performance. Moreover, the profit has also shown an impressive growth of 142% YoY, indicating the company's ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Nile's revenue saw a slight increase of 0.33%. However, the profit witnessed a significant rise of 45.13%, reflecting the company's effective cost management and revenue generation strategies.

One of the contributing factors to Nile's improved profitability is the rise in its Selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 9.91% compared to the previous quarter and rose by 24.44% YoY. Nile's focus on expanding its operational capabilities and investing in growth initiatives has led to this increase in expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Nile has also shown strong growth. It increased by 44.65% compared to the previous quarter and rose by 119.13% YoY. This indicates the company's ability to efficiently manage its operations and generate higher income.

Nile's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹39.53, which is a significant increase of 141.92% YoY. This demonstrates the company's ability to generate higher profits on a per-share basis, benefiting its shareholders.

Apart from the financial results, Nile has also delivered impressive returns to its investors. In the last 1 week, the company has provided a return of 19.44%, showcasing its ability to generate short-term gains. In the last 6 months, Nile has delivered a remarkable return of 78.68%, highlighting its long-term growth potential. Year-to-date, the company has provided a return of 39.56%, further solidifying its position as a lucrative investment option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of ₹365.21 Cr, indicating its overall value in the market. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1234.9 and ₹466.1 respectively, showcasing the volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Nile Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 251.54 250.71 +0.33% 215.78 +16.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.33 3.03 +9.91% 2.68 +24.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.74 0.72 +3.41% 0.69 +8.46% Total Operating Expense 235.16 239.39 -1.77% 208.3 +12.89% Operating Income 16.38 11.32 +44.65% 7.48 +119.13% Net Income Before Taxes 16.03 10.99 +45.92% 6.57 +144.03% Net Income 11.87 8.18 +45.13% 4.9 +142% Diluted Normalized EPS 39.53 27.24 +45.12% 16.34 +141.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.87Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹251.54Cr

