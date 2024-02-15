Nile Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 142% YoY

Nile, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline of the company has increased by 16.57% YoY, showcasing a strong performance. Moreover, the profit has also shown an impressive growth of 142% YoY, indicating the company's ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Nile's revenue saw a slight increase of 0.33%. However, the profit witnessed a significant rise of 45.13%, reflecting the company's effective cost management and revenue generation strategies.
One of the contributing factors to Nile's improved profitability is the rise in its Selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 9.91% compared to the previous quarter and rose by 24.44% YoY. Nile's focus on expanding its operational capabilities and investing in growth initiatives has led to this increase in expenses.
The operating income of Nile has also shown strong growth. It increased by 44.65% compared to the previous quarter and rose by 119.13% YoY. This indicates the company's ability to efficiently manage its operations and generate higher income.
Nile's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹39.53, which is a significant increase of 141.92% YoY. This demonstrates the company's ability to generate higher profits on a per-share basis, benefiting its shareholders.
Apart from the financial results, Nile has also delivered impressive returns to its investors. In the last 1 week, the company has provided a return of 19.44%, showcasing its ability to generate short-term gains. In the last 6 months, Nile has delivered a remarkable return of 78.68%, highlighting its long-term growth potential. Year-to-date, the company has provided a return of 39.56%, further solidifying its position as a lucrative investment option.
Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of ₹365.21 Cr, indicating its overall value in the market. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1234.9 and ₹466.1 respectively, showcasing the volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Nile Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|251.54
|250.71
|+0.33%
|215.78
|+16.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.33
|3.03
|+9.91%
|2.68
|+24.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.74
|0.72
|+3.41%
|0.69
|+8.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|235.16
|239.39
|-1.77%
|208.3
|+12.89%
|Operating Income
|16.38
|11.32
|+44.65%
|7.48
|+119.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.03
|10.99
|+45.92%
|6.57
|+144.03%
|Net Income
|11.87
|8.18
|+45.13%
|4.9
|+142%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|39.53
|27.24
|+45.12%
|16.34
|+141.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.87Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹251.54Cr
