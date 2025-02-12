Nile Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 14.41% YOY, profit at ₹10.16 crore and revenue at ₹232.51 crore

Nile Q3 Results 2025:Nile declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 7.57% compared to the same period last year, with profit falling by 14.41% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹10.16 crore and revenue of ₹232.51 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 7.62%, although profit experienced a positive shift with an increase of 21.39%. This indicates some fluctuations in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.12% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.01% year-over-year, putting additional pressure on the company's financials.
Despite the overall decline in profit, the operating income showed resilience, up by 25.99% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 10.32% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations more efficiently.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹33.83, reflecting a decrease of 14.42% year-over-year, further indicating the challenges faced in maintaining profitability.
Nile has delivered a return of -5.76% in the last week, -35.69% return in the last six months, and -21.56% year-to-date return, showcasing a difficult market environment.
Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of ₹459.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2798 and a low of ₹979.95, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.
Nile Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|232.51
|251.68
|-7.62%
|251.54
|-7.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.73
|3.45
|+8.12%
|3.33
|+12.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.98
|0.97
|+1.03%
|0.75
|+30.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|217.83
|240.02
|-9.25%
|235.16
|-7.37%
|Operating Income
|14.69
|11.66
|+25.99%
|16.38
|-10.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.13
|11.33
|+24.71%
|16.03
|-11.85%
|Net Income
|10.16
|8.37
|+21.39%
|11.87
|-14.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|33.83
|27.89
|+21.3%
|39.53
|-14.42%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹10.16Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹232.51Cr