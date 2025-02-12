Nile Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 14.41% YOY, profit at ₹10.16 crore and revenue at ₹232.51 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Nile Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Nile Q3 Results 2025:Nile declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 7.57% compared to the same period last year, with profit falling by 14.41% YoY. The company reported a profit of 10.16 crore and revenue of 232.51 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 7.62%, although profit experienced a positive shift with an increase of 21.39%. This indicates some fluctuations in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.12% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.01% year-over-year, putting additional pressure on the company's financials.

Nile Q3 Results

Despite the overall decline in profit, the operating income showed resilience, up by 25.99% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 10.32% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations more efficiently.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 33.83, reflecting a decrease of 14.42% year-over-year, further indicating the challenges faced in maintaining profitability.

Nile has delivered a return of -5.76% in the last week, -35.69% return in the last six months, and -21.56% year-to-date return, showcasing a difficult market environment.

Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of 459.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 2798 and a low of 979.95, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

Nile Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue232.51251.68-7.62%251.54-7.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.733.45+8.12%3.33+12.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.980.97+1.03%0.75+30.67%
Total Operating Expense217.83240.02-9.25%235.16-7.37%
Operating Income14.6911.66+25.99%16.38-10.32%
Net Income Before Taxes14.1311.33+24.71%16.03-11.85%
Net Income10.168.37+21.39%11.87-14.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS33.8327.89+21.3%39.53-14.42%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹10.16Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹232.51Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
