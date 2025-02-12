Nile Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 14.41% YOY, profit at ₹10.16 crore and revenue at ₹232.51 crore

Nile Q3 Results 2025:Nile declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 7.57% compared to the same period last year, with profit falling by 14.41% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹10.16 crore and revenue of ₹232.51 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 7.62%, although profit experienced a positive shift with an increase of 21.39%. This indicates some fluctuations in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.12% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.01% year-over-year, putting additional pressure on the company's financials.

Nile Q3 Results

Despite the overall decline in profit, the operating income showed resilience, up by 25.99% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 10.32% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations more efficiently.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹33.83, reflecting a decrease of 14.42% year-over-year, further indicating the challenges faced in maintaining profitability.

Nile has delivered a return of -5.76% in the last week, -35.69% return in the last six months, and -21.56% year-to-date return, showcasing a difficult market environment.

Currently, Nile has a market capitalization of ₹459.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2798 and a low of ₹979.95, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

Nile Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 232.51 251.68 -7.62% 251.54 -7.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.73 3.45 +8.12% 3.33 +12.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.98 0.97 +1.03% 0.75 +30.67% Total Operating Expense 217.83 240.02 -9.25% 235.16 -7.37% Operating Income 14.69 11.66 +25.99% 16.38 -10.32% Net Income Before Taxes 14.13 11.33 +24.71% 16.03 -11.85% Net Income 10.16 8.37 +21.39% 11.87 -14.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 33.83 27.89 +21.3% 39.53 -14.42%

