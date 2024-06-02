Nile Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.99% YOY

Nile Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 19.79% YoY & profit decreased by 28.99% YoY

Nile Q4 Results Live : Nile declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.79% & the profit decreased by 28.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.78% and the profit decreased by 48.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.51% q-o-q & increased by 23.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 47.99% q-o-q & decreased by 31.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹20.12 for Q4 which decreased by 29.27% Y-o-Y.

Nile has delivered -15.45% return in the last 1 week, 30.66% return in the last 6 months and 33.21% YTD return.

Currently, Nile has a market cap of ₹348.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1590 & ₹659.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nile Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 174.12 251.54 -30.78% 217.08 -19.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.18 3.33 -4.51% 2.57 +23.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.79 0.74 +5.62% 0.71 +10.64% Total Operating Expense 165.6 235.16 -29.58% 204.67 -19.09% Operating Income 8.52 16.38 -47.99% 12.4 -31.3% Net Income Before Taxes 8.33 16.03 -48.01% 11.47 -27.33% Net Income 6.06 11.87 -48.92% 8.54 -28.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.12 39.53 -49.1% 28.45 -29.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.06Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹174.12Cr

