Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nile Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.99% YOY

Nile Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.99% YOY

Livemint

Nile Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 19.79% YoY & profit decreased by 28.99% YoY

Nile Q4 Results Live

Nile Q4 Results Live : Nile declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.79% & the profit decreased by 28.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.78% and the profit decreased by 48.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.51% q-o-q & increased by 23.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 47.99% q-o-q & decreased by 31.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.12 for Q4 which decreased by 29.27% Y-o-Y.

Nile has delivered -15.45% return in the last 1 week, 30.66% return in the last 6 months and 33.21% YTD return.

Currently, Nile has a market cap of 348.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1590 & 659.95 respectively.

Nile Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue174.12251.54-30.78%217.08-19.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.183.33-4.51%2.57+23.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.790.74+5.62%0.71+10.64%
Total Operating Expense165.6235.16-29.58%204.67-19.09%
Operating Income8.5216.38-47.99%12.4-31.3%
Net Income Before Taxes8.3316.03-48.01%11.47-27.33%
Net Income6.0611.87-48.92%8.54-28.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.1239.53-49.1%28.45-29.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.06Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹174.12Cr

