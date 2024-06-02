Nile Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.99% YOY

Nile Q4 Results Live : Nile declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.79% & the profit decreased by 28.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.78% and the profit decreased by 48.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.51% q-o-q & increased by 23.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 47.99% q-o-q & decreased by 31.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.12 for Q4 which decreased by 29.27% Y-o-Y.
Nile has delivered -15.45% return in the last 1 week, 30.66% return in the last 6 months and 33.21% YTD return.
Currently, Nile has a market cap of ₹348.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1590 & ₹659.95 respectively.
Nile Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|174.12
|251.54
|-30.78%
|217.08
|-19.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.18
|3.33
|-4.51%
|2.57
|+23.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.79
|0.74
|+5.62%
|0.71
|+10.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|165.6
|235.16
|-29.58%
|204.67
|-19.09%
|Operating Income
|8.52
|16.38
|-47.99%
|12.4
|-31.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.33
|16.03
|-48.01%
|11.47
|-27.33%
|Net Income
|6.06
|11.87
|-48.92%
|8.54
|-28.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.12
|39.53
|-49.1%
|28.45
|-29.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹174.12Cr
