Nilkamal Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 43.63% YOY

Published1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Nilkamal Q1 Results Live : Nilkamal declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.16% & the profit decreased by 43.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.97% and the profit decreased by 48.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.7% q-o-q & increased by 10.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 48.4% q-o-q & decreased by 40.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.25 for Q1 which decreased by 43.63% Y-o-Y.

Nilkamal has delivered -0.37% return in the last 1 week, -10.58% return in last 6 months and -13.61% YTD return.

Currently the Nilkamal has a market cap of 2885.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2734.05 & 1690 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Nilkamal Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue742.69834.19-10.97%783.08-5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.0463.77+6.7%61.42+10.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.0728.63+1.56%28.35+2.54%
Total Operating Expense715.42781.34-8.44%737.07-2.94%
Operating Income27.2752.85-48.4%46.01-40.73%
Net Income Before Taxes23.747.98-50.6%42.41-44.11%
Net Income18.2835.51-48.51%32.43-43.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.2523.79-48.51%21.73-43.63%
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
