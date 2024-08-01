Nilkamal Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 43.63% YOY

Nilkamal Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.16% YoY & profit decreased by 43.63% YoY

Nilkamal Q1 Results Live : Nilkamal declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.16% & the profit decreased by 43.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.97% and the profit decreased by 48.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.7% q-o-q & increased by 10.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 48.4% q-o-q & decreased by 40.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.25 for Q1 which decreased by 43.63% Y-o-Y.

Nilkamal has delivered -0.37% return in the last 1 week, -10.58% return in last 6 months and -13.61% YTD return.

Currently the Nilkamal has a market cap of ₹2885.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2734.05 & ₹1690 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Nilkamal Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 742.69 834.19 -10.97% 783.08 -5.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.04 63.77 +6.7% 61.42 +10.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.07 28.63 +1.56% 28.35 +2.54% Total Operating Expense 715.42 781.34 -8.44% 737.07 -2.94% Operating Income 27.27 52.85 -48.4% 46.01 -40.73% Net Income Before Taxes 23.7 47.98 -50.6% 42.41 -44.11% Net Income 18.28 35.51 -48.51% 32.43 -43.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.25 23.79 -48.51% 21.73 -43.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.28Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹742.69Cr

