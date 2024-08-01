Nilkamal Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 43.63% YOY

Nilkamal Q1 Results Live : Nilkamal declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.16% & the profit decreased by 43.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.97% and the profit decreased by 48.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.7% q-o-q & increased by 10.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 48.4% q-o-q & decreased by 40.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.25 for Q1 which decreased by 43.63% Y-o-Y.
Nilkamal has delivered -0.37% return in the last 1 week, -10.58% return in last 6 months and -13.61% YTD return.
Currently the Nilkamal has a market cap of ₹2885.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2734.05 & ₹1690 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Nilkamal Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|742.69
|834.19
|-10.97%
|783.08
|-5.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.04
|63.77
|+6.7%
|61.42
|+10.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.07
|28.63
|+1.56%
|28.35
|+2.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|715.42
|781.34
|-8.44%
|737.07
|-2.94%
|Operating Income
|27.27
|52.85
|-48.4%
|46.01
|-40.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.7
|47.98
|-50.6%
|42.41
|-44.11%
|Net Income
|18.28
|35.51
|-48.51%
|32.43
|-43.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.25
|23.79
|-48.51%
|21.73
|-43.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹18.28Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹742.69Cr
