Nilkamal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.35% YOY

Nilkamal Q4 Results Live : Nilkamal declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.64% & the profit decreased by 26.35% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.83% and the profit increased by 21.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 13.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.76% q-o-q & decreased by 22.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹23.79 for Q4, which decreased by 26.31% Y-o-Y.

Nilkamal has delivered -2.91% return in the last 1 week, -15.92% return in the last 6 months, and -17.07% YTD return.

Currently, Nilkamal has a market cap of ₹2769.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2805 & ₹1690 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Nilkamal Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 834.19 803.45 +3.83% 828.89 +0.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.77 63.37 +0.63% 56.27 +13.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.63 29.38 -2.55% 28.65 -0.08% Total Operating Expense 781.34 760.04 +2.8% 760.41 +2.75% Operating Income 52.85 43.41 +21.76% 68.48 -22.82% Net Income Before Taxes 47.98 37.95 +26.42% 64.44 -25.54% Net Income 35.51 29.3 +21.18% 48.21 -26.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.79 19.64 +21.13% 32.28 -26.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.51Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹834.19Cr

