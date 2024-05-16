Nilkamal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.35% YOY

Nilkamal Q4 Results Live : Nilkamal declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.64% & the profit decreased by 26.35% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.83% and the profit increased by 21.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 13.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.76% q-o-q & decreased by 22.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹23.79 for Q4, which decreased by 26.31% Y-o-Y.
Nilkamal has delivered -2.91% return in the last 1 week, -15.92% return in the last 6 months, and -17.07% YTD return.
Currently, Nilkamal has a market cap of ₹2769.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2805 & ₹1690 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Nilkamal Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|834.19
|803.45
|+3.83%
|828.89
|+0.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.77
|63.37
|+0.63%
|56.27
|+13.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.63
|29.38
|-2.55%
|28.65
|-0.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|781.34
|760.04
|+2.8%
|760.41
|+2.75%
|Operating Income
|52.85
|43.41
|+21.76%
|68.48
|-22.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.98
|37.95
|+26.42%
|64.44
|-25.54%
|Net Income
|35.51
|29.3
|+21.18%
|48.21
|-26.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.79
|19.64
|+21.13%
|32.28
|-26.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.51Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹834.19Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!