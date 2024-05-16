Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nilkamal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.35% YOY

Nilkamal Q4 Results Live

Nilkamal Q4 Results Live : Nilkamal declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.64% & the profit decreased by 26.35% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.83% and the profit increased by 21.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 13.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.76% q-o-q & decreased by 22.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 23.79 for Q4, which decreased by 26.31% Y-o-Y.

Nilkamal has delivered -2.91% return in the last 1 week, -15.92% return in the last 6 months, and -17.07% YTD return.

Currently, Nilkamal has a market cap of 2769.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2805 & 1690 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Nilkamal Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue834.19803.45+3.83%828.89+0.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.7763.37+0.63%56.27+13.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.6329.38-2.55%28.65-0.08%
Total Operating Expense781.34760.04+2.8%760.41+2.75%
Operating Income52.8543.41+21.76%68.48-22.82%
Net Income Before Taxes47.9837.95+26.42%64.44-25.54%
Net Income35.5129.3+21.18%48.21-26.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.7919.64+21.13%32.28-26.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.51Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹834.19Cr

