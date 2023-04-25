Nippon Life India AMC declares final dividend of ₹7.50 per share: Check record date here2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:06 PM IST
- Mid-size company Nippon Life India Asset Management closed today with a market valuation of ₹14,691.67 Cr.
Mid-size company Nippon Life India Asset Management closed today with a market valuation of ₹14,691.67 Cr. The Nippon India Mutual Fund's (NIMF) assets are managed by Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India). Today, the company announced its Q4FY23 earnings and final dividend for its eligible shareholders.
