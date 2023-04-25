Nippon Life India AMC declares final dividend of 7.50 per share: Check record date here

“The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. With this the total dividend for the financial year 2022-23 would be Rs. 11.50/-, including the interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per equity share distributed in November 2022. The record date to determine those shareholders who will be eligible to receive the payment of final dividend, subject to shareholder’s approval, will be Friday, June 30, 2023. The payment date for final dividend will be on and from July 19, 2023," said Nippon Life India Asset Management in a stock exchange filing today.