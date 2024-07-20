Nippon Life Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.99% YOY

Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Nippon Life Q1 Results Live : Nippon Life declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.58% & the profit increased by 40.99% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.84% and the profit decreased by 3.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.62% q-o-q & increased by 34.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.28% q-o-q & increased by 59.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.18 for Q1 which increased by 37.4% Y-o-Y.

Nippon Life has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 27.61% return in last 6 months and 45.56% YTD return.

Currently, Nippon Life has a market cap of 41161.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 685.9 & 297.05 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Nippon Life Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue504.96468.27+7.84%354.15+42.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total105.1388.63+18.62%77.97+34.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.837.34-6.95%8.09-15.57%
Total Operating Expense197.01186.46+5.66%161.09+22.3%
Operating Income307.95281.81+9.28%193.06+59.51%
Net Income Before Taxes438.75374.11+17.28%309.93+41.56%
Net Income332.33342.92-3.09%235.72+40.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.185.37-3.54%3.77+37.4%
